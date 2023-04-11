Hanes Launches New Hanes Originals Campaign With a Fun and Rebellious Twist on the Victorian Age

Hanes journeys back to its 1901 beginnings for the new “Make Yourself Comfortable” campaign featuring cinematic advertising spots to begin airing in April. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hanes worked with The Martin Agency to create four separate spots – a long-form, cinematic, two-minute spot that tells the full story and three 30-second spots that feature bold, colorful, modern styles in the new Hanes Originals collection set against the stuffy, uncomfortable backdrop of 1900’s American society.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hanes, America’s No.1 Brand of Underwear1, is giving a nod to its heritage in its new “Make Yourself Comfortable” campaign, set in the Victorian Age of 1901. The advertising spots support Hanes Originals, the largest cross-category collection in Hanes’ nearly 125-year-old history.

“Make Yourself Comfortable” injects an adventurous, youthful and fresh take on comfort, while honoring the 1901 origin story and the notion that Hanes invented comfort. Hanes worked with The Martin Agency to create four separate spots – a long-form, cinematic, two-minute spot that tells the full story and three 30-second spots that feature bold, colorful, modern styles in the new Hanes Originals collection set against the stuffy, uncomfortable backdrop of 1900’s American society.

“Going back to 1901 serves as a nod to Hanes’ iconic history while helping consumers to view the brand’s origin story reimagined through a modern lens,” said Sandra Moore, VP, brand marketing, Hanes & Intimates. “We leaned into our brand promise with Hanes Originals and went even deeper, examining the true meaning of comfort – both from a physical sense and emotionally. Hanes Originals lets our consumers embrace their originality, departing from the stuffy fashions of the early 1900’s to embrace comfort in a way that feels relevant, stylish and fun to a diverse and modern audience.”

The ads launch during the NBA Playoffs on ESPN, ABC and TNT. The full Hanes Originals campaign is supported with social and digital media as well as through organic social and influencer marketing, reaching the sweet spot of our consumers.

Tapping into consumer insights on Hanes and honing in on the brand’s pillars, Hanes partnered with The Martin Agency to bring to life a unique view of Comfort. “When you feel good in your clothing, you’re able to feel comfortable being 100% your unfiltered, unequivocal self. The Victorian Age (1900s) provided the perfect backdrop to put this spin on Hanes’ origin story of the invention of comfort,” said Rushil Nadkarni, associate creative director, The Martin Agency.

“We took an unexpected approach to these spots to showcase the grandeur of Hanes’ beginnings, build the tensions of discomfort, and visually showcase how feeling comfortable can help achieve style, individuality and ultimate freedom,” said Moore.

Hanes chose a very American, rebellious, iconic music track, Heart of Glass by Blondie, for the campaign that intentionally puts a modern twist on a historic setting. While the scenes were grounded in period appropriate music, Blondie’s catchy tune transcends time to become the anthem of the comfort revolution.

The “Make Yourself Comfortable” campaign invites consumers to embrace modern style without having to sacrifice comfort. Hanes Originals, which features the largest cross-category collection of styles in the brand’s history, delivers a reinvigorated take on modern essentials. An assortment of men’s, women’s, boys’, and girls’ innerwear including t-shirts, tanks, bras, socks, and underwear, as well as a wide array of activewear like hoodies, joggers, leggings, shorts and dresses are available now at major retailers, Hanes.com and retailer websites.

The “Make Yourself Comfortable” campaign is rolling out nationwide beginning April 11 and commercials can be viewed HERE.

About Hanes

Hanes, America's No. 1 apparel brand, is a leading brand of intimate apparel, underwear, sleepwear, socks and casual apparel. Hanes products can be found at leading retailers nationwide and online direct to consumers at www.Hanes.com.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

