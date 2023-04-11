HealthCare Support Named as a Strategic Supplier by Allegis Global Solutions

MAITLAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthCare Support (HCS), a leading healthcare and medical recruiting service, has been awarded a strategic supplier partnership with Allegis Global Solutions (AGS). Only 1% of staffing companies working with AGS have received this designation, with HCS as the only specialized healthcare supplier included on the 2023 list.

“As one of the country’s top healthcare employment services, we recognize the complexity of the industry’s staffing needs and strive to exceed the expectations of the organizations we serve,” said HCS President Chris Abel. “HealthCare Support is grateful for our long-standing relationship with AGS and is honored to be acknowledged and included on this impressive list of suppliers.” A leading provider of global workforce solutions, AGS provides an annual Strategic Suppliers list comprised of top staffing suppliers supporting its managed service provider client programs. HCS' inclusion was based on top scores received in measurement categories including impact, performance and partnership.

“A dedicated supplier network is at the heart of a successful extended workforce strategy and is integral to AGS delivering award-winning workforce solutions,” said AGS Global Supply Chain Executive Erin Hough. “Our 2023 Strategic Suppliers are shining examples of a strong commitment to unleashing the potential of the extended workforce for organizations across the globe.”

Ranked among the Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the US (Staffing Industry Analysts 2015-2022), HCS is one of seven category-leading companies in the Ingenovis Health portfolio. It contributes to the organization’s ecosystem of opportunities by advocating for providers and offering career development and escalation across the brands. Its superior service to clients and candidates further advances Ingenovis’ purpose of building a home for healthcare talent, dedicated to helping clinical and non-clinical workers grow, thrive and progress in their careers.

To learn more, visit ingenovishealth.com.

About HealthCare Support

HealthCare Support has led the way as one of the country's top healthcare employment partners for more than 20 years. Providing medical staffing support across a wide range of acute and non-acute settings, the organization offers scalable employment solutions that meet the needs of the complex healthcare industry. The organization is headquartered in Maitland, FL, and lives within the Ingenovis Health family of brands. Visit healthcaresupport.com for more information.

About Ingenovis Health

Ingenovis Health is an ingenious new force in healthcare, combining the power of industry-leading workforce solutions providers and a technology-forward approach to advance the delivery of critical healthcare clinicians to systems nationwide. Brands in the portfolio include Trustaff Travel Nurses, Fastaff Travel Nursing, HealthCare Support, U.S. Nursing Corporation, VISTA Staffing Solutions, Springboard Healthcare and CardioSolution. For more information, visit ingenovishealth.com.