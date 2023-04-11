Identiv’s bitse.io IoT Platform Supports Nashville Predators Foundation

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the first activation of its bitse.io IoT platform for brand engagement within a foundation. Identiv enabled near-field communication (NFC) tags and activated its dynamic bitse.io platform to support the Nashville Predators Foundation’s annual WineFest fundraising event.

bitse.io is a powerful IoT platform combining physical IoT-enabled tags and data management, spanning radio-frequency identification (RFID), near-field communication (NFC), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and other active engagement solutions with capabilities for tag commissioning, consumer experience, and data analytics. The platform is easy to manage and experiences are simple to set up, even on-the-spot at events with multiple vendors.

Eighty-eight Nashville Predators WineFest wine, spirits, and food vendors were presented with the opportunity to create a custom mobile menu on the bitse.io platform. Attendees accessed these menus by tapping their mobile devices to Identiv NFC tags affixed to products at each vendor's table. The tap allowed attendees to access exclusive, custom content from each vendor, like more in-depth information about a particular wine, distribution information, buy now options, and more.

All proceeds from WineFest go to support the Predators Foundation, which directly impacts the youth and their families in the Nashville community. "We are thrilled to have provided our innovative bitse.io platform to support the Predators Foundation," said Amir Khoshniyati, VP/GM IoT Business, Identiv. "Helping each vendor create a custom mobile menu enhanced and elevated attendee engagement. We are pleased to have contributed to the success of this year’s WineFest fundraiser and be able to support the family-focused mission of the Predators Foundation.”

Identiv’s innovative IoT-enabling RFID and NFC solutions verify identities and security, and are embedded in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, packaging, mobile device accessories, books, athletic apparel, wine and spirits, perishables, and pharmaceuticals.

For more information on Identiv’s complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact transponder_sales@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.