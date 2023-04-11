National Safety and Risk Expands Product Offering with Selection of Majesco Loss Control and Property Intelligence

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced National Safety and Risk (NATSR) selects Majesco Loss Control to expand its vast service offering to include Risk Recommendation Management and AI powered virtual property scoring using Majesco Property Intelligence to accelerate its growth, propel its innovative offerings and growing customer base in the insurance industry.

National Safety and Risk Inc. is the premier property and casualty underwriting service company with coverage across the entire US. With over 40 years of experience, the organization works with P&C insurance companies, Managing General Agencies, Brokers, Captives, Agents, and direct clients. The team has performed thousands of surveys for the Property & Casualty and is trusted by leading insurers who rely on their extensive loss control, construction, brokerage, and underwriting experience.

“ We understand the operational and time sensitive aspect of loss control for underwriting and continuously invest in next-gen solutions that transform the customer experience, improves risk assessment and increases insurer profitability,” says Charles Stahler, CEO at National Safety and Risk. “ As the premier P&C underwriting service company, we needed a partner that was not only aligned with our customer-centric strategy, but also offered innovative solutions to back it. Majesco Loss Control and Majesco Property Intelligence allows us to quickly expand our service offering and bring Risk Recommendation Management AI powered virtual property scoring to our customers.”

Majesco Loss Control and Majesco Property Intelligence will be delivered as a platform solution via the cloud to empower National Safety and Risk to expand their innovative offering and solidify its place as a leader in the insurance industry. The flexibility and deep configurability will allow NATSR to release these new offerings within 30 days.

“ We are excited to partner with the premier property and casualty underwriting service company,” says Adam Elster, CEO at Majesco. “ Their commitment to and investment in their customers’ success is unrivaled and we are excited to be a part of helping them expand their offerings. Majesco Loss Control and Majesco Property Intelligence provides the foundation for actionable insights and quick decisions that benefit both the insurer and the customer.”

About Majesco

Majesco is the partner P&C and L&A insurers choose to create and deliver outstanding experiences for customers. We combine our technology and insurance experience to anticipate what’s next, without losing sight of what’s important now. Over 350 insurers, from greenfields and startups to some of the world’s largest insurers, rely on Majesco’s SaaS platforms solutions of core, data, analytics, digital, and rich ecosystem of partners to create their next now.

As an industry leader, we don’t believe in managing risk by avoiding change. We embrace change, even cause it, to get and stay ahead of risk. With 900+ successful implementations we are uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between a traditional insurance industry approach and a pure digital mindset. We give customers the confidence to decide, the products to perform, and the follow-through to execute.

For more information, please visit www.majesco.com and follow us on LinkedIn.