Announcing 10th Annual Sponsorship of World-Class Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, Highlighting 2023 Special Participant Thor Johansen

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of custom-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, is proud to announce its tenth annual sponsorship of the April 22, 2023 Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon. Known as America's Toughest Road Marathon™, the marathon has the most elevation change of any road race in the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome the nation’s leading athletes who will participate at every level - Double, Full, Half, 10K, Relay, 1 Miler and Slow K (5K),” says Jamie Greenawalt, president, Foot Levelers. “One of this year’s star competitors is Thor Johansen, an extremely accomplished runner who credits his running success and more importantly, his quality of life to Foot Levelers.”

After being told he would not be able to walk within ten years without surgery when diagnosed with hallux valgus, a complex deformity of the first ray of the forefoot, Thor turned to his chiropractor who recommended Foot Levelers custom, flexible orthotics. With his Foot Levelers orthotics, Thor avoided surgery and could walk without pain for the first time in years, returning to his love of running.

Proud to compete in this year’s marathon wearing the Foot Levelers custom, flexible orthotics that changed his life, Thor Johansen says, “I am so grateful to the entire Foot Levelers team. They truly gave me my life back. Before discovering these life changing orthotics, I could not walk without pain. Today, I am proud to report that I just recently completed my 14th 100 mile+ ultramarathon.”

“We are so grateful for this full circle moment and to partner with Thor – a living example of the value that Foot Levelers brings to patients to avoid invasive surgery and improve quality of life and the support for healthcare professionals like Thor’s who serve patients throughout the country and the world,” continues Greenawalt.

Greenawalt also emphasizes the company’s commitment to this event which is all about engaging with the Roanoke community and world-class athletes from around the world explaining, “These races and post-race events, including the Freedom First Down by Downtown Music Festival, bring the excitement of running in a world-class event to our local area,” she continues. “Last year, the collective economic impact of these events reached $1.2 M, and our goal for 2023 is to increase this achievement.”

Register before Tuesday, April 13, 2023, to compete in this year’s events.

About Foot Levelers

Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom orthotics, has been serving healthcare professionals since 1952. Stabilizing orthotics help properly support the back, knees, hips, pelvis, and even neck by providing a balanced and symmetrical foundation. Foot Levelers orthotics are proven to reduce LBP by 34.5%. Visit www.footlevelers.com; and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@FootLevelers).