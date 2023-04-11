Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Partners With WellSky® to Streamline End-of-Life Care Delivery

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, today announced a new partnership with Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice to reach more patients in need of end-of-life care. With WellSky Hospice & Palliative software and analytics tools, the independent non-profit hospice and palliative care organization based in Wisconsin will improve the quality of care it delivers.

Founded in 2007, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice provides compassionate whole-person hospice and palliative care to over 200 patients daily. The organization provides skilled nursing care, support, and grief services to patients and families in the patient’s home, care facility, or at the organization’s Inpatient Center, with a mission to preserve patients’ dignity and enhance their quality of life.

In an effort to serve more patients in a more efficient manner, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice began to look for new technology that would streamline and accelerate its referral process. WellSky Hospice & Palliative software will allow the organization to reach new patients much more quickly, eliminating the need for manual and duplicative data entry, and will improve overall operational efficiency.

“Our promise to provide compassionate care and quality of life to all those in need is the cornerstone of our organization,” said Marilyn Masi, senior director of innovation and financial sustainability at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. “We’re thrilled to have found a technology partner that will support us in this mission, providing the tools we need to deliver the highest quality care to as many patients and families as possible.”

Using the WellSky Hospice & Palliative solution, the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice team will experience a seamless workflow from point of intake through the completion of the documentation process. The organization will also benefit from predictive insights, including seven-day mortality risk predictions, by using the WellSky CareInsights™ for Hospice solution, which will help clinicians make more data-driven care decisions at the point of care.

“WellSky is committed to providing hospice and palliative care organizations with advanced solutions that are built to support their unique needs,” said Wes Little, WellSky chief analytics officer and general manager. “We are honored to partner with Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice to further their mission to ensure more patients enter hospice care and experience the full benefits of such care, like better pain management, bereavement support for the entire family, and an overall improved quality of life.”

The WellSky Hospice & Palliative solution recently was named the top performer in Hospice (Independent) in the 2023 Best in KLAS Awards. To learn more and to request a demonstration of WellSky Hospice & Palliative, visit wellsky.com/hospice.

About WellSky®

WellSky is one of America’s largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

About Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice

Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice (SSRCH) began its mission in 2007 to meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of patients with life-limiting conditions and their families. SSRCH is an independent, non-profit hospice and palliative care provider proudly serving the people of Calumet, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Washington counties. For more information, visit ssrhospicehome.org.