Mississippi-Based Bank Chooses Teslar Software to Streamline Lending Process

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magnolia State Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to help manage exceptions volume and enhance the lending process. The $420 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s sophisticated exceptions tracking tools to save time and boost efficiencies.

“In a world full of big bank brands, we’re proud to be a community bank focused on serving our customers and their unique needs. However, we needed the technology to stay ahead and optimize our existing resources,” said Curt Jones, CCO of Magnolia State Bank. “By automating and streamlining some of our loan documentation and tracking processes, we will be able to empower our front line with the most up to date information necessary to better serve customers. We are confident the Teslar platform can grow with us and we look forward to expanding our relationship.”

With Teslar, Magnolia State Bank can better track exceptions and manage documents, providing lenders with easier access to relevant borrower and portfolio data. Teslar’s technology reduces the time spent on cumbersome manual tasks and enables lenders to focus on more strategic initiatives such as deepening customer relationships.

“Now more than ever, community banks need to remain strong and continue growing,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “Magnolia State Bank is being proactive in ensuring they have transparency and accessibility to their bank’s data and loan and deposit portfolios. We are proud to partner with Magnolia State Bank to help them achieve this as they continue to grow and serve their community with a personal touch.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software, founded in 2008, is a configurable lending process automation platform for community financial institutions. Teslar transforms commercial lending by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers effectively serve their customers. Named Best Solution for Lending by the 2021 FinXTech Awards, Teslar Software continues to earn their reputation as a top technology provider for community institutions. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.