Lynk and Vodafone Ghana Sign Contract Bringing Satellite-Direct-to-Standard-Phone Technology to Ghana Providing 100% Mobile Coverage

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite-direct-to-standard-phone telecoms company, today announced that it has signed its second commercial contract with Telecel Group in Africa to provide services to Vodafone Ghana’s subscribers. This new contract will provide mobile coverage to 100% of Ghana’s population of 31 million inhabitants using Lynk’s “cell-towers-in-space.”

Charles Miller, CEO of Lynk, said, “ This agreement extends Lynk’s leadership in the satellite-direct-to-standard-phone category in Africa and is an important milestone as interest in the category continues to heat up. Lynk remains the only patented, proven and commercially-licensed company for satellite-direct-to-standard-phone technology anywhere in the world,” Miller continues.

Lynk’s “cell towers in space” will enable Telecel Group to offer ubiquitous geographic coverage to over 6 million Vodafone Ghana subscribers and will be utilized for extending rural coverage, including Maritime Economic Zone, as a backup to ensure service resilience, continuity of IoT devices, and as a terrestrial tower replacement for underperforming (economical or technical) towers.

“ We are excited at the possibilities this partnership brings to the country. It provides the unique opportunity to connect everyone everywhere and accelerates the benefits that connectivity offers in health, education, and job creation, especially for our women and youth,’’ stated Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana.

Following the takeover of its majority shares by Telecel Group, Vodafone Ghana has leveraged the partnership between Lynk and Telecel Group to provide innovative services and widespread mobile coverage across Ghana's rural areas.

About Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone Ghana is a leading provider of telecommunications services to consumers, corporates, and multinationals in Ghana. As the all-in-one communications solutions provider – offering mobile, fixed lines, internet, voice, and data services – Vodafone effectively serves a significant portion of the Ghanaian population. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, the company continually strives to enhance the quality and reach of its services, solidifying its position in the competitive telecommunications landscape.

About Telecel Group

Telecel Group is an Africa-focused Telecom company with a diverse approach in the telecom space driven by digitalization and innovation. It has successfully established itself as a key service provider for both mobile users and enterprises, focusing on selected areas of development to ensure significant future growth on the African continent. Telecel is also an anchor for supporting startups with its African Startup Initiative Program, “ASIP.”

About Lynk

Lynk is the world’s only patented, proven, and commercially-licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Lynk is currently testing satellite direct-to-standard-mobile-phone services in more than a dozen countries. Today, Lynk is the only company in the world to have successfully sent and received text messages to and from space via unmodified standard mobile devices. From the beginning, Lynk will enable two-way emergency messaging, emergency cell broadcast services, and regular SMS messaging on every phone across the globe. By partnering with Lynk via a simple roaming agreement, a mobile network operator opens the door to new revenue in untapped markets, gives subscribers peace of mind with ubiquitous connectivity, and provides a pathway to economic prosperity for billions of the world’s citizens. For more information, visit www.lynk.world or follow @lynktheworld.