STARLUX Airlines Becomes “Proud Partner” of Los Angeles Dodgers

TAIPEI, Taiwan & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taiwan-based luxury carrier STARLUX Airlines and the Los Angeles Dodgers today announced STARLUX’s new “Proud Partner” designation with the MLB team for the 2023 season. The new deal comes on the heels of STARLUX’S announcement of its first transpacific flight to Los Angeles debuting April 26.

With the philosophy that luxury should not be the exclusive experience of the elite but readily available to everyone, STARLUX’s new partnership with the Dodgers underscores the international carrier’s commitment to the people of Los Angeles, its first North American destination city and the Dodgers’ homebase.

As Proud Partner, STARLUX will have a permanent pavilion roof sign at Dodger Stadium and other in-stadium signage located on the loge middle and outfield wall. Beginning June 1, a variety of Dodgers-themed amenities will also be provided on STARLUX LAX-TPE flights, such as themed meal packaging, playing cards, eye masks, luggage tags, and boarding passes.

“ As a new airline entering the U.S. market, we are very happy to cooperate with the Los Angeles Dodgers,” said STARLUX CEO Glenn Chai. “ This will not only bring Asian fans closer to this popular sports team, but also let the fans of the team know STARLUX Airlines. We will be able to promote our service from Taipei to the many major cities in Asia, and to take the high-quality local brands on board our flights to the world.”

“ The Dodgers are pleased to welcome STARLUX Airlines to our partnership family and we look forward to the launch of their new Los Angeles flight,” said Corey Norkin, LA Dodgers Senior Vice President. “ The Dodgers have a rich history across Asia and welcomed the first Taiwan-born player to the team in 2002, so we are beyond thrilled to welcome our first Taiwan-based airline more than 20 years later. This partnership will give Dodger fans across the globe an opportunity to experience the best of Dodger Stadium and STARLUX Airlines throughout the season and we’re honored to be partnering with them.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a century-old team that has won World Series championships many times in MLB history. The team is iconic for the City of Angels and one of the most popular sports teams in Los Angeles with a large fan base, showing the strong sports culture of LA.

The New STARLUX Taipei-Los Angeles Flights

STARLUX Airlines strives to achieve the highest standards in operations, service, safety, and management. STARLUX’s inaugural Taipei-Los Angeles transpacific flights will initially start with five weekly flights, with service expected to ramp to daily in June. The airline will operate the TPE-LAX route with its new-generation Airbus A350 configured in a premium four-class layout, with four seats in First, 26 in Business, 36 in Premium Economy, and 240 in Economy.

Airline ticket reservations for departures to Taipei from April 27, 2023, onward can now be booked through travel agents and on www.starlux-airlines.com. Flights will depart Los Angeles for Taipei on Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday at 00:50 hours. Flights will depart Taipei for Los Angeles on Monday and Wednesday through Saturday at 23:40 hours.

About STARLUX Airlines

Launched in 2020, STARLUX is a luxury airline based in Taipei now serving 15 Asian destinations: Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa, Sapporo, Sendai, Macau, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hanoi, Manila, and Cebu. STARLUX is dedicated to providing exquisite services and utmost comfort for each passenger to enjoy an unforgettable journey. After the TPE-LAX route launches, STARLUX will be able to serve passengers traveling between Asia and North America with an easy transfer in Taipei. The STARLUX fleet consists of three types of new-generation Airbuses which are extremely efficient—A321neo, A330neo, and A350—to provide the finest and eco-friendly journeys. STARLUX’s Los Angeles office is located at 2101 E El Segundo BLVD., Ste. 303, El Segundo, CA 90245. The hotline is +1-833-971-0012. For more information, visit https://www.starlux-airlines.com/en-US.

About the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers franchise, with seven World Series championships and 24 National League pennants since its beginnings in Brooklyn in 1890, is committed to a tradition of pride and excellence. The Dodgers are dedicated to supporting a culture of winning baseball, providing a first-class, fan-friendly experience at Dodger Stadium, and building a strong partnership with the community. With the highest cumulative fan attendance in Major League Baseball history, and a record of breaking barriers, the Dodgers are one of the most cherished sports franchises in the world. Visit the Dodgers online at www.dodgers.com, follow them on Twitter @Dodgers and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Dodgers. For media information, visit www.dodgerspressbox.com