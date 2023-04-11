Boingo Wireless Brings High-Speed Wi-Fi to Travis Air Force Base

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boingo Wireless, a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions for the U.S. military, has deployed its award-winning Wi-Fi at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California. The Air Force base, which houses more than 7,000 active military personnel, selected Boingo to design, install and manage a high-bandwidth Wi-Fi network throughout 15 buildings, providing seamless, fast connectivity to those living in the dormitories.

Boingo works in partnership with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) to support quality of life initiatives with Wi-Fi for troops to communicate with family and friends, game, stream and more. The Wi-Fi service provides instant internet service in the dormitories with a user account that is portable to suit troops on the move. Upon sign-up, a Boingo Wi-Fi account will work automatically on any of the more than 80 military bases Boingo connects worldwide.

“Reliable connectivity within the dormitories is essential for enhancing quality of life for our servicemen and women,” said Rebecca Gray, senior vice president and general manager, military at Boingo. “They rely on their smartphones, laptops, smart watches and more to stay connected to family, friends and colleagues. Boingo’s fast, secure Wi-Fi networks make getting online easy and can support multiple devices per user. We’re proud to offer this service to Travis Air Force Base and bases around the globe.”

Airmen who sign up for Boingo Wi-Fi at Travis Air Force Base can use the same account as they move to other Boingo-connected bases around the world. Airmen also receive access to Boingo Wi-Fi in airports and more than 1 million hotspots globally at places like hotels, restaurants and retail locations.

Boingo connects U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps bases globally. Its portfolio of wireless solutions meet the unique needs of each military branch and their mission. Boingo’s military products include Wi-Fi and fiber network services for troops living in the barracks and on-base family housing; connectivity for commercial locations on base including gyms, classrooms and offices; macro towers and small cells for seamless cellular service; and private cellular solutions for connected operations and secure 5G and IoT deployments on base. A portion of Boingo earnings is reinvested directly into the military community, with funds supporting AAFES on-base quality of life programs improving the well-being of military members and their families.

Boingo is proud to be a three-time recipient of the Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award, the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a company’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. Boingo designs, builds and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.