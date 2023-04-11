Xponential+ Partners with LG to Debut its Immersive Exercise Experience

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xponential Fitness, Inc. announced today the launch of its digital platform Xponential+ on LG Electronics Smart TVs. This partnership represents a new milestone in consumer access to some of the most iconic boutique fitness brand experiences available. Alongside other best-in-class apps already on the smart TVs, the Xponential+ app provides live and on-demand access to Xponential’s family of brands to millions of LG Smart TV owners. Xponential’s brands, including Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, AKT, STRIDE Fitness, Rumble Boxing and BFT, will be available in more than 250 countries in the LG Content Store.*

Since its May 2022 launch, Xponential+ has become the first of its kind to bring authentic studio classes to consumers anytime, anywhere. Recognized by Fast Company’s list of “Most Influential Wellness Companies,” Xponential continues to deliver on its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to as many people as possible, with today’s Xponential+ announcement furthering this goal.

Now with Xponential+ on LG Smart TVs, owners now have unlimited access to their favorite studio activities like strength training, cardio, pilates, yoga, toning, and stretching for approximately the average cost of one studio class. Led by XPROs, Xponential+’s expert fitness instructors, new classes are added daily to continuously expand the catalog. Classes range between 10 and 45 minutes and range from beginner to advanced levels. This next evolution in health and wellness empowers LG Smart TV customers to begin their fitness journey wherever they are. With this wide variety, at-home fitness enthusiasts can stack classes with or without their own workout equipment, such as a stationary bike, rowing machine, weights, or yoga blocks.

Paired with LG Smart TVs, the cutting-edge picture and sound technologies provide for an immersive home entertainment experience that allows users to enjoy an in-studio fitness experience in their homes. This revolutionary hybrid format embraces the future of fitness streaming with continued consumer engagement on both platforms.

“As consumers seek out creative and convenient ways to stay active and healthy, Xponential+ is at the forefront of providing an exceptional omni channel user experience. By partnering with LG Smart TVs, we're revolutionizing the way people access premium studio workout classes, making it easier and more affordable than ever before to prioritize their fitness journey from the comfort of their own homes,” said Garrett Marshall, President of Fitness Streaming for Xponential Fitness.

“LG is committed to offering a diverse range of fitness services through its expanding webOS ecosystem,” said Jung Sung-hyun, Head of HE Content Service Division at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “Through partnerships with leading fitness brands, such as Xponential, the company will bring its customers the in-studio experience on the big screen, helping them achieve their fitness goals and maintain a healthy lifestyle while at home.”

This strategic partnership diversifies LG Smart TV home entertainment options while furthering both brands’ health and wellness missions. It also furthers Xponential’s efforts to not only expand B2B partnerships to grow the reach of each brand in the portfolio and drive consumer leads to franchisees at no cost, but also and importantly for this partnership, generate consumer awareness for Xponential+ through new channels. For more information about Xponential+ and the LG partnership and how to download in the content store, please visit: https://xpoplus.app.link/e/XPLUSonLG

* Xponential+ is available on all 4K and 8K LG Smart TV models from 2018 to 2023 running webOS 4.0 to webOS 2023.

