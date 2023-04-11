MDT Partners with Blumira, Helping Credit Unions Strengthen Cybersecurity Posture

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that it has expanded its cybersecurity offerings, introducing a new security solution from Blumira, a cybersecurity provider that helps organizations detect and respond to security threats.

This partnership enables MDT’s credit union clients to monitor and identify real threats, block known threats with automated responses and gain access to top security expertise. Credit unions can now obtain logs from MDT-managed data sources, like their firewalls, to ingest into Blumira or other third-party solutions to improve threat visibility. MDT has teamed up with Global Telecom Solutions (GTS), a professional consulting firm that specializes in cost optimization and extraordinary customer service for business technology needs, to make the Blumira offering cost effective for its credit union clients.

“The Blumira SIEM platform simplifies advanced threat protection and response, leveraging Blumira's 24/7 SecOps support team and their incident detection engineers to detect stealthy attacks and help guide the proper response," said Jeremy Young, Director of Partner Strategy at Blumira. "With our technology, MDT's impressive membership of credit unions will be able to bolster their cybersecurity efforts without hiring security engineers and will more easily meet compliance objectives and cyber insurance requirements."

“As a firm committed to helping businesses optimize costs for technology needs, we are proud to work with MDT and Blumira, helping them deliver leading cybersecurity solutions to credit unions at an affordable cost,” said Ryan Hathaway, President at GTS. “This partnership demonstrates MDT’s dedication to delivering cost-effective, innovative solutions to their credit union clients.”

“Cyberthreats continue to become increasingly sophisticated, with hackers finding new ways to attempt to steal sensitive information,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “Leveraging our partnership with Blumira through GTS, our credit union clients can streamline threat protection, providing an additional layer of security to their organizations and members. MDT is committed to delivering the tools and solutions necessary for credit unions to efficiently run their institution and provide positive member experiences, and this offering is another example of those efforts.”

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

About GTS

Global Telecom Solutions (GTS) is a technology distributor that specializes in assisting companies, large and small, in selecting the appropriate carrier and/or vendor services. GTS is headquartered in Michigan but also has offices in Georgia and Arizona. GTS will perform a thorough assessment of your current carrier or vendor services and make suggestions on how to better optimize the customers’ environment. From telecom carrier services to a complete cybersecurity portfolio, GTS can work side by side with your organization to help you make the appropriate decision. With over twenty years in business and over 3000 clients, it would be our pleasure to see if we can assist you. Visit www.gtsdirect.com for more information.

About Blumira

Blumira’s mission is to help SMBs and mid-market companies detect and respond to cybersecurity threats faster to stop breaches and ransomware. Blumira’s all-in-one SIEM platform combines logging with endpoint security, automated detection and response for better outcomes and consolidated security spend. Blumira was recognized by G2 as a Momentum leader, ranked as ‘Best Return on Investment (ROI),’ ‘Fastest Implementation,’ and ‘Easiest to Use’ in the G2 Winter 2023 Grid® Reports. Meet compliance controls, save time on security tasks, focus on real threats and protect against a breach faster than ever with Blumira.