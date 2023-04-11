Conti Federal Breaks Ground on New Helicopter Facility at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, a leading U.S. government construction and engineering firm specializing in military construction, joined members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District, 20th Air Force, 90th Missile Wing, 582nd Helicopter Group, and 37th Helicopter Squadron on Friday, March 31, 2023, for an official groundbreaking ceremony of the new combined helicopter and tactical response force (TRF) facility at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Conti Federal first announced being awarded this venture on September 27, 2022, as its first mission-critical project in Wyoming and one of the many projects they have worked on with the USACE Omaha District to improve the nation’s security.

“Breaking ground on this state-of-the-art facility is truly exciting for our team and we look forward to building more great partnerships in the region to support this critical mission,” said Conti Federal’s Project Manager, Jason McDonald. “This new complex is an opportunity for us to showcase the Conti Federal way of getting the job Done Once, Done Right.”

The project will include Helicopter Squadron Operations, TRF Alert Crew Facility, Alert Aircraft Shelter, Aircraft Maintenance Unit (AMU), Aircraft Maintenance Shelter, and Aircraft Simulator complex with a Satellite Fire Station.

The associated site improvements will also feature new taxiways, runways, helipads, and airfield lighting. Once complete, this facility will house the new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter.

The ceremony attendees included senior leads, Maj. Gen Michael Lutton, 20th Air Force Commander, Col. Mark Himes, Commander of the USACE Omaha District, Col. Catherine Barrington, Wing Commander of the F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Col. John Beurer, Lt. Col. Kathleen Tenpenny, Commander of the Air Force Helicopter Ops., Ted Streckfuss, Deputy District Engineer, Sheila Neuman, Chief of Operations, and the Conti Federal team and executives.

In addition to the firm’s expertise in military construction, Conti Federal has an extensive construction background that spans many other specialties, including complex, critical infrastructure, secure construction, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. With projects and offices located CONUS and OCONUS, Conti Federal continues to build a reputation for getting the job Done Once, Done Right.

The estimated completion of the new aircraft complex is April 2025.

About Conti Federal

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back 117 years. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, on time and on budget. Conti Federal specializes in disaster preparedness and recovery, classified and secure construction, critical infrastructure and environmental remediation projects. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to their core values of safety, integrity, and compliance.