Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces Partnership With Control Module Inc.

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmont® Industries, Inc., a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced a partnership with EVSE, a Division of Control Module Inc., a global provider of innovative systems and solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging and cable management systems. Valmont will offer EVSE smart solutions through the partnership.

“ Our partnership with EVSE will allow us to better serve our customers while conserving resources and improving life,” Valmont VP of Technology Commercialization Dan Witt said. “ Renewable energy solutions are continually a top priority for Valmont and our customers. This offering will allow us to help expand access to EV charging access points to those who don’t have access to in-ground charging options.”

EVSE solutions provide a sustainable, resilient and readily available source of electric vehicle charging access to the public. The unique light pole-mounted EV solution can be installed on existing or new structures to save costs, enable curbside charging and utilize precious right of way resources. Installed above grade at 10’, the solution reduces vandalism, tripping hazards and cable damage.

“ By partnering with Valmont, we’re able to expand EV charging networks so electric vehicles are accessible to all,” John Fahy, President of EVSE, a Division of Control Module Inc. said. “ With our knowledge of EV and Valmont’s knowledge of poles, this is a partnership that just makes sense. We’re excited about being able to offer EV charging and expand networks across the country.”

The partnership with EVSE, a Division of Control Module Inc. aligns with the strategic effort of Valmont to build a comprehensive portfolio of Smart Solutions products that are inclusive, connected, equitable, resilient and secure. As the global leader in core physical infrastructure, Valmont looks forward to enabling smart infrastructure development worldwide.

About EVSE, a Division of Control Module Inc.

Founded in 1969, EVSE, a Division of Control Module Inc. (CMI) is a global provider of innovative systems and solutions for workforce data collection, EV charging and fleet management for over fifty years. CMI is committed to providing solutions that improve efficiency, streamline operations and reduce operating costs while conserving energy and helping sustain the environment.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.