Hopr Selected for Google for Startups Cloud Program

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hopr, a leader in automated moving target defense security solutions for cloud assets, announced today it has joined the Google for Startups Cloud Program. Participation in this program will provide the company access to a number of invaluable resources, including Google Cloud credits, Google Cloud training, business and technical support and other Google-wide offers.

Since the company’s inception in 2017, Hopr has advanced the Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) market through its revolutionary Code Hidden In Plain Sight (CHIPS™) technology. Hopr’s CHIPS™ technology combines a novel algorithm and high frequency credential rotation to create hardened communications between workloads, APIs and data across all clouds—whether it is on-premises, in a commercial cloud, or in hybrid- or distributed-clouds. As a cloud-native security provider, Hopr will be able to put the Google investment to work in tangible ways.

“We are thrilled to announce our acceptance into the Google for Startups Cloud Program. Google Cloud is an important partner for Hopr’s future. This program will provide us with substantial economic and technological benefits to provide current and future customers with high quality software services and sustainable product prices,” said Tom McNamara, Founder and CEO of Hopr. “Working hand-in-hand with the experts from Google Cloud not only boosts our team's expertise but differentiates Hopr in a highly competitive industry. We are eager to take advantage of all the program has to offer.”

Hopr’s mission has always been to create a product that lowers cyber risk, delivers fast time-to-value, and does not increase the burden on DevOps leadership. As the company furthers product development, it will be imperative that new innovations are battle-tested and can successfully perform at the scale and speed of the cloud. By joining the Google for Startups Cloud Program, Hopr gains streamlined access to the necessary tools and resources to accelerate product development, perform efficient software testing in large-scale use and explore new multi-cloud features.

Hopr’s CHIPS™ technology was recognized by the 2023 Cybersecurity World Awards as the Silver Winner in API Management and Security as well as Gold Winner in Cloud Workload Protection. This recognition by the Cybersecurity World Awards is a testament to Hopr’s commitment to providing data rich enterprises with resilient security and integrity of workload access and data.

About Hopr

Hopr disables threat actors and their methods before an attack occurs. The company’s novel moving target defense protects workloads, APIs and data across all clouds by rotating credentials with high frequency, building end-to-end encrypted communication tunnels and verifying identities at both endpoints. By establishing and verifying a workload chain of trust, Hopr streamlines the adoption of Zero Trust in cloud infrastructures – verifying credentials to prove identity before any workload is trusted. For more information, visit https://www.hopr.co/.