Pearl’s Industry-Leading AI Now Available through Curve Dental.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and Curve Dental, the leading cloud-based dental management software company, today announced that Pearl’s Second Opinion® disease detection capabilities are now available within Curve Dental’s all-in-one SuperHero™ practice management system. The official Pearl-Curve rollout, which follows a partnership announced last November, enables seamless access to the dental industry’s most robust range of FDA-cleared clinical AI capabilities directly within Curve’s leading cloud-based software platform.

“Partnering with Pearl offers our customers yet another way to deliver greater patient outcomes while improving profitability,” said Mark Blount, Vice President of Marketing at Curve Dental. “We are excited to add Pearl’s AI technology to the native imaging platform within Curve SuperHero because it will enable our providers to better diagnose treatments and facilitate patient education, resulting in greater treatment acceptance.”

Pearl’s Second Opinion® is the only clinical AI software with regulatory clearance as a patient-facing radiologic aid to dentists for detection of multiple dental diseases in permanent teeth of patients 12 and older. Curve users are now able to access the full range of Second Opinion® capabilities across all bitewing and periapical x-rays that they capture, store and view within Curve’s software, bringing a seamless AI-powered imaging experience to Curve’s 70,000 users across the United States and Canada.

To learn more about the partnership, visit https://go.curvedental.com/pearl-partnership.

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit https://www.hellopearl.com.

About Curve Dental

Founded in 2004, Curve Dental provides the leading cloud-based practice management software for over 70,000 dental professionals across the United States and Canada. From the start, Curve has been singularly focused on the dental industry and is committed to delivering the best all-in-one dental practice management and patient engagement software for practices of all sizes. The company is privately-held, with offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Provo, Utah, Calgary, Alberta, and Aberdeen, Scotland. Visit www.curvedental.com or call 1-888-910-HERO for more information.