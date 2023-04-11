Shields Health Solutions and Elliot Health System Establish New Specialty Pharmacy Services

STOUGHTON, Mass. & MANCHESTER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shields Health Solutions (Shields), the premier specialty pharmacy accelerator in the country, announces that it is partnering with Elliot Health System, the largest provider of comprehensive healthcare services in Southern New Hampshire, to launch a new pharmacy program to meet the unique needs of patients with complex, chronic conditions. The program will increase access to specialized pharmacy services designed to lower costs, expand treatment options, enhance medication management, and improve overall health.

The program with Elliot Health System and Shields will initially serve a variety of disease states and clinics including rheumatology, gastroenterology, neurology, pulmonology, oncology, endocrinology and family medicine. Specialty pharmacy liaisons will guide patients and caregivers who fill prescriptions with Elliot Health System and will work with patients on-site. These liaisons can assist patients and families with navigating barriers to care, such as health insurance prior authorizations or securing financial assistance, regardless of the location where they fill their prescription.

“Through our partnership with Shields, we can provide Elliot patients, and patients from other health care systems in our community, with expanded access to critical medications to achieve even greater positive health outcomes, particularly for the patients who require the highest degree of expertise to meet their needs,” said Molly Mortimer, Elliot Health System Director of Pharmacy Services. “We are pleased to join the Shields network to ensure we are doing all that we can to best care for our community.”

Expanded patient support services, combined with access to recently approved and newly available specialty medications, give patients greater availability for onsite treatment options. Shields currently partners with more than 75 health systems around the country and has helped their patients reduce co-pays, promptly receive medication delivery — often within two days — and improved medication adherence greater than 90 percent on average.

“Through a commitment to outstanding complex patient care and its position as a health care leader in the region, Elliot Health System, and SolutionHealth as a regional system, align well with Shields’ core mission and will make it a highly valued addition to our membership,” said John Lucey, Chief Executive Officer at Shields. “By securing access to 90 percent of the limited distribution drugs that complex patients need and opening the door to restricted payer networks, our partnership will elevate access to affordable care, while improving therapy management and care coordination for Elliot Health System’s patients.”

Shields Health Solutions (Shields) is the premier specialty pharmacy accelerator in the country. The Shields Performance Platform, an integrated set of solutions, services and technology, is intentionally designed to elevate payer and drug access for specialty pharmacies, elevate health outcomes for complex patients, and elevate growth throughout the entire health system. As the foremost experts in the health system specialty pharmacy industry, Shields has a proven track record of success including access to over 80 percent of all limited distribution drugs (LDDs) and most (health insurance) payers in the nation; and a clinical model proven to lower total cost of care by 13%. In partnership with more than 70 health systems across the country through national-scale collaboration, Shields has a vested interest in delivering measurable clinical and financial results for health systems. For more, visit our blog and follow us on social media, @ShieldsRx, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Elliot Health System, a member of SolutionHealth - Elliot Health System is a non-profit organization serving the healthcare needs of the community since 1890. The largest provider of comprehensive healthcare services in Southern New Hampshire, Elliot Hospital, a 296-bed acute care facility and the first community hospital in the state, serves as the cornerstone of the health system. Elliot is home to Manchester’s designated Regional Trauma Center, Elliot Breast Health Center, Elliot Urgent Care, a Level 3 Newborn Intensive Care Unit, Elliot Medical Group, Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot, Elliot Senior Health Center, Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire, 1-Day Surgery Center, Elliot Memory & Mobility Center, NH Arthritis Center, Elliot Retail Pharmacy, Elliot Medical Centers in Bedford, Londonderry, Hooksett, and The Elliot at River’s Edge.