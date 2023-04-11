Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Joins Forces with BlueStar to Deliver Leading Retail Technology to the Industry

The TCx® 810E point-of-sale system built with the quality, toughness, and adaptability to meet the demands of various retail settings is one of the many Toshiba hardware solutions now available to BlueStar's network of partners and resellers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The TCx® 810E point-of-sale system built with the quality, toughness, and adaptability to meet the demands of various retail settings is one of the many Toshiba hardware solutions now available to BlueStar's network of partners and resellers. (Photo: Business Wire)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is partnering with globally recognized distributor BlueStar to promote awareness, drive demand, and deliver innovative hardware solutions to new customers and potential partners. The partnership will expand Toshiba’s reach of its point-of-sale (POS) systems and self-checkout hardware products to BlueStar’s network across the United States and Canada.

“The strategic partnership with BlueStar provides unique benefits to both organizations. Leveraging Toshiba’s industry-leading retail technology, BlueStar's network of resellers is empowered to connect retailers with the innovative solutions they need to stay ahead of the competition and connect with consumers,” said Bill Campbell, Senior Vice President Head of Global Sales at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “We are also excited to collaborate with BlueStar and its seasoned management team to expand our strategic network by engaging with their independent software vendor ecosystem."

Toshiba’s innovative commerce solutions enhance customer engagement, reimagine the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation to advance the future of retail. “We have been in the POS channel for decades and are excited for this relationship with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to equip our resellers with new technology resources to serve their customers’ needs,” said Dean Reverman, Vice President of Marketing for BlueStar. “Toshiba is well known for its high quality and innovation within the retail industry. With BlueStar's Value-Add service and Channel's Best Ecosystem, resellers now have a powerful, innovative solution bundle to help differentiate and grow their business."

A recent study by Incisiv, and commissioned by Toshiba, reported that innovation is critical to the growth strategy of retailers. The study identified executing an inclusive store ecosystem as one of the six indicators of retail innovation. POS systems are part of those ecosystems and play a significant role in a retailer’s physical store strategy and influence the consumer experience. Toshiba’s array of POS offerings through BlueStar is curated to meet the unique needs of the retail, restaurant, and hospitality industries. Some of these solutions include the TCx® 300, TCx 810, and the TCx 810E point-of-sale designed for optimal performance and retail functionality. The TCx 810 and TCx 810E are also options for the head unit in Toshiba’s Pro-X Hybrid Kiosk self-service solution and can be utilized for bespoke self-service solutions. The Pro-X Hybrid Kiosk will be a future item added to BlueStar inventory. Toshiba's retail-hardened TCx Single Station and TCx Dual Station printers are also available to BlueStar customers.

Toshiba’s retail business works with some of the most successful retail brands worldwide. Retailers in over 120 countries rely on Toshiba’s retail solutions for more than 500 retail brands. According to the study “Global EPOS and Self-Checkout 2022,” from research and consulting firm RBR, Toshiba holds the #1 install market share in the retail Point-of-Sale space and is #2 for self-checkout position worldwide.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we advance the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About BlueStar

BlueStar is the leading global distributor of solutions-based Digital Identification, Mobility, Point-of-Sale, RFID, Digital Signage, Networking, and Security technology. BlueStar works exclusively with value-added resellers to provide complete solutions, business development, and marketing support. The company brings unequaled expertise to the market, offers award-winning technical support, and is an authorized service center for a growing number of manufacturers. BlueStar is the exclusive distributor for the In-a-Box™ Solutions Series, delivering hardware, software, and critical accessories in one bundle with technology solutions across all verticals. For more information, please contact BlueStar at 1-800-354-9776 or visit www.bluestarinc.com.