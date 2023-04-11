Qolo Selected by KeyBank to Provide Flexible Virtual Accounts and API-Based Payment Solutions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qolo, the leading omnichannel card and payment platform, announced today that they have been selected to power KeyBank's integrated application programming interface (API)-based payment solutions and virtual accounts. This investment in Qolo’s capabilities provides KeyBank’s customers the capability to instantly create advanced virtual accounts, and to seamlessly connect to underlying payment modalities, including real-time payments (RTP), ACH and wire transfer.

“ KeyBank selected Qolo for our shared commitment to delivering new products and services that help businesses innovate and enhance their operations,” said Jon Briggs, Head of Commercial Product & Innovation at KeyBank. " The integration of Qolo into KeyBank’s APIs is another proof point in our embedded banking strategy, allowing clients to streamline and scale their strategies by utilizing our digital payment tools to power innovation in their platforms.”

“ Qolo’s partnership with KeyBank will bring our leading card issuing, omnichannel payments, and flexible virtual accounts to more fintechs and businesses looking to quickly launch and scale revenue-generating digital banking services,” said Patricia Montesi, Qolo CEO, adding “ We are excited to power this intrinsic component of KeyBank’s next-generation digital offering.”

Together, KeyBank and Qolo will bring to market the power of advanced digital-first financial solutions paired with the scale and security of a top-tier financial institution.

About Qolo

As the leading omnichannel card issuing and payments processor, Qolo is the nexus of banks, card networks, payment rails, customer data and integrated third-party services. Its next-generation platform offers first-party access to card networks and payments processing, while its Financial CRMTM and advanced ledger deliver insights previously not available on a single platform. Qolo powers businesses wherever speed, security and flexibility are important, allowing clients to launch innovative payment solutions quickly and efficiently. Qolo is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. For additional information, please visit www.qolo.io.