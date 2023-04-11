OneRail Solutions Now Available on the Shopify App Store to Accelerate Omnichannel e-Commerce

Shopify Merchants can now offer same-day delivery to their customers with OneRail’s courier network of 12 million professional drivers. OneRail makes same-day delivery affordable, simple, and dependable. With OneRail, Shopify Merchants can determine what they want to charge for same-day delivery. Turn shipping into a revenue generator or offer it free, making it a competitive advantage. You’re in control. Check out OneRail's new App in the Shopify Store. Make delivery magic with OneRail!

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneRail, an innovative provider of solutions in last mile omnichannel fulfillment, today announced the launch of the OneRail app on the Shopify App Store, the leading e-commerce platform for merchants of all sizes. OneRail’s seamless solution allows retailers and sellers of all sizes to access easy-to-use same-day delivery with end-to-end tracking and visibility directly from the Shopify App Store — tapping into OneRail’s network of over 12 million drivers without leaving Shopify, and with no integration required.

The Shopify integration further cements OneRail’s commitment to help small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB) level the playing field by offering delivery as a competitive advantage.

“Our Shopify integration is yet another example of how OneRail is evolving our business to serve not only enterprise organizations, but also SMBs looking to grow their omnichannel strategies across multiple retail marketplaces,” said OneRail Founder & CEO Bill Catania. “Through this strategic integration, we are empowering SMBs with the last mile fulfillment tools to compete with larger retailers and rapidly scale their businesses, and we’re excited about the additional capabilities we’ll be rolling out on Shopify’s merchant platform throughout Q2 of this year.”

The initial launch, which includes a 14-day free trial, benefits merchants looking for a same-day delivery option. Through the OneRail app, merchants will have immediate access to OneRail’s network of same-day delivery assets, from sedans and sprinter vans through box trucks. Additional capabilities to be rolled out throughout the year include the following:

Multiple Service-Level Agreements (Same-Day, 2-Hour, 90-Min.)​

Parcel Shipping Capabilities

Enhanced Customer Experience Notifications

Role-Based Access Management

The Shopify integration is the latest milestone in OneRail’s meteoric growth trajectory. OneRail most recently earned a No. 23 ranking on Forbes’ 2023 list of America’s Best Startup Employers, and in the last year has closed on a $33 million Series B funding round; was deployed from 10,000+ unique shipper locations; debuted at No. 48 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies with 6,879% growth; and was named to the FreightTech 100 for the second-straight year. OneRail’s Logistics Partner Network of 12 million drivers, seamlessly benefitting shippers and couriers, grew by 4 million 2021-2022, up 66 percent year-over-year (YoY). Since its Series A in 2021, OneRail has grown revenue YoY by 312 percent and has expanded service to more than 350 U.S. cities.

About OneRail

OneRail is an Orlando-based omnichannel fulfillment solution providing shippers across all verticals with Amazon-level dependability and speed to keep their delivery promise. With a real-time connected network of 12 million drivers, OneRail finds the right vehicle for the right delivery so shippers gain low prices and greater capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. Across retail, CPG, distribution, construction, healthcare and more, OneRail offers an exceptional last mile delivery experience with an on-time delivery rate north of 98.6%, while keeping brands front and center. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.