Parkhub, AEG Partner to Bring Game-Changing Parking Experience to Marquee Sports & Entertainment Venues

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParkHub, a technology company that provides integrated software, hardware, and payment services for the global parking industry, and AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, have launched a strategic partnership to enhance the parking experience for fans while adding operational efficiencies to several AEG-owned and operated venues including Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA), Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP) (Carson, CA) and Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX). The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes ParkHub technology available to all three AXS ticketed venues, creating a seamless integration between the AXS ticket purchase platform and venue parking operations. Through ParkHub’s mobile point-of-sale and parking inventory solutions, the integration across the AXS purchase flow gives fans the option to conveniently pre-purchase parking ahead of select events and easily validate their parking pass at the venue. In addition, the firm’s business intelligence platform, Suite, will enable AEG executives to further optimize parking operations and the guest experience by providing real-time insights into their parking operation.

“Parking is the guest’s first on-site point of contact for nearly every event. With some of the world’s most well-known sports and entertainment venues in our network, we place a premium on quality operations and state-of-the-art services for our fans,” said Tyler Verdery, Vice President, AEG Global Partnerships. “ParkHub’s ability to streamline parking efficiencies and handle large volumes of traffic for sports and live entertainment venues complements our efforts to get guests out of lines and into seats faster.”

“We have seen better traffic flow around the L.A. LIVE campus and the transactions are faster now with ParkHub,” said Bill Garner, Senior Director of Parking Operations at L.A. LIVE, Crypto.com Arena and Microsoft Theater. “Being able to take credit cards at all of our lots has greatly improved the parking operations. Being able to see live data while in the field has allowed us to better maximize all of our parking lots.”

“From my point of view, ParkHub has brought visibility to the daily operations of the parking system with intuitive and informative reports in real time and at my fingertips,” said Jim Madsen, Senior Vice President, L.A. LIVE Operations. “I get a daily report at the end of the night and don’t have to wait for others to complete their task to see how we did. For the line staff, it has simplified the process and reduced the need for multiple scanners.”

In addition to real-time validation of pre-purchased parking, ParkHub also gives fans the option to purchase on-site parking through Prime—ParkHub’s handheld mobile point-of-sale terminal that accepts and tracks all forms of payment. Guests will experience less time waiting in long lines and more time enjoying the main event.

“We are continually exploring new and innovative ways to deliver world-class guest experiences at Dignity Health Sports Park and our partnership with ParkHub helps us provide a new level of hospitality and convenience, both of which we prioritize for the fans we host each year,” said Adam Link, Vice President of Event Services at Dignity Health Sports Park. “We’re thrilled to be integrating their technology into our parking operations and know that our fans will see it as a valuable new benefit that gives them more time to focus on the fun and excitement of live events at our venue.”

“We are excited to partner with AEG to provide our best-in-class parking hardware, software and services to customers at world-class venues like Crypto.com Arena, Dignity Health Sports Park and Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie,” said Chris Elliston, Chief Revenue Officer at ParkHub. “ParkHub gives venues and parking operators the ability to quickly and easily authenticate parking passes sold via the AXS platform, as well as accept cash, credit, and contactless NFC payments on-site, all while tracking parking availability in real time. This partnership is a win for venues, a win for parking operators, and a huge win for fans.”

“Through the use of ParkHub’s platform, we have been able to create a cashless transaction allowing more vehicles to park in a shorter period of time,” said Jeff Kehr, General Manager of Texas Trust Theatre at Grand Prairie. “Their technology is driving more revenue to our bottom line and has enhanced the fan’s experience by integrating prepaid parking into the event ticketing process.”

ParkHub is optimizing the world’s journeys by providing cutting-edge enterprise technology to support the global parking industry. The company’s products offer contactless payment options, real-time operational data, robust performance analytics, and leading integrations with ticketing and parking reservation providers. For more information, visit parkhub.com.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands, and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.