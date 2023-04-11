World Renowned Chef Roy Choi and TSUMo Snacks Energize Edibles Market With Spicy Cheesy Ramen and Spaghetti & Meatballs

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with legendary chef Roy Choi, TSUMo Snacks, the innovative cannabis brand that elevates the typical edibles experience with savory, THC-infused snacks, released two new chef-driven flavors—Spaghetti & Meatballs and Spicy Cheesy Ramen. The unexpected but beloved flavors come in shareable snack bags infused with 100mg of THC. Available in California MedMen locations starting April 15, the new flavors will roll out statewide on May 1.

Choi, a longtime cannabis advocate, developed the flavors and concepts in collaboration with TSUMo Snacks, lending his culinary expertise to create some of the best-tasting cannabis edibles in the country.

“It took me a long time to get into the cannabis-infused edibles game because I wanted to honor the cannabis plant that I love so much,” said Choi. “It was important to me that if I developed a cannabis edible, it be authentic, inclusive, thoughtful, delicious, and most of all, fun—the same approach I take with all my other food projects. The opportunity had to feel right and not rushed. As luck would have it, the timing finally lined up, and I met the team at TSUMo Snacks, who I knew were the right people with the right spirit.”

Riffing off Choi’s own favorite childhood flavors, TSUMo Snacks’ puff balls and curls come in two piquant offerings:

Spaghetti & Meatballs: Not your mom’s spaghetti, these Roy Choi-crafted puffs capture all the umami of a banging spaghetti dish, with just the right hit of THC to elevate your meal. Red sauce, red eyes, can’t lose — and they’re gluten-free.

Spicy Cheesy Ramen: Craveable cheesy puffs pack a chef-crafted, full range of flavor — and THC, duh — to rock your world. As only Roy Choi can do, these puffs are tangy, they're umami, and they're f*#king delicious — and they're corn-free and gluten-free.

Choi chose to partner with TSUMo Snacks because of the company’s emphasis on elevating the infused-edibles experience with shareable snack formats coupled with nostalgic and familiar flavors. Two of Choi’s passions, food and cannabis, find deep roots in community and in people gathered together. While other cannabis edibles don’t lend themselves to sharing, TSUMo Snacks' savory treats are designed for it. Together, Choi and TSUMo Snacks hope that this collaboration sparks more sharing in the cannabis edibles landscape. As TSUMo Snacks offers all of its flavors in 100mg bags, the company is creating a new category of edibles, one revolving around the social side of cannabis.

Choi helped pioneer the rise of the intersection of food trucks and social media and his enthusiasm for street food and culture are reflected in the packaging for his Spicy Cheesy Ramen curls and Spaghetti & Meatballs puffs, which are full of whimsy and freedom.

“I tapped into my dream world and envisioned scenes of outer space through a psychedelic kaleidoscope lens. These snacks are multidimensional in flavor and in the experience they produce, and I want consumers to pick up the bags and feel like they’re about to be transported into another world,” said Choi.

To celebrate the collaboration, Choi and TSUMo Snacks are hosting a meet and greet event on May 12 at MedMen's Venice, California dispensary located at 1310 Abbot Kinney Blvd. From 12- 2pm, fans will have the opportunity to meet Choi, sample TSUMo Snacks and share special surprises like exclusive swag. The first 100 guests to make a purchase will enjoy free tacos from his iconic Kogi BBQ Taco Truck.

Choi joins music and culture icon Snoop Dogg within the TSUMo Snacks and its holding company, Redbud Brands, LLC family. Snoop’s Snazzle Os, in Onion and Spicy Onion, set new standards in the cannabis edibles space as products that truly reflect Snoop’s personality. Now, TSUMo Snacks is again pushing the boundaries of traditional cannabis snacking and mashing up classic flavors in the form of puff balls and curls.

“Partnering with Choi was the perfect opportunity to experiment with new flavor profiles and stretch the notion of what an edible could be—a more fulfilling snacking experience,” said Caroline Yeh, Co-Founder and CEO of TSUMo Snacks. “This partnership brings a sense of humor and a blended identity that’s an homage to Los Angeles food culture—like what Choi’s first food truck did for street food and late-night eating. As a proudly diverse and AAPI-led company, we partnered with Choi because we share a passion to represent the underrepresented in this industry. It’s about food, culture, community and reflecting that anyone can be a part of that community.”

About TSUMo Snacks

TSUMo is an innovative snack food company that brings adult consumers a unique snacking experience by combining familiar savory flavors and cannabis. Guided by the core values of authenticity, relatability and trust, the diverse, woman-led team at TSUMo makes boldly flavored snacks that elevate everyday moments. By combining craveable, familiar flavors with precise amounts of THC, the shareable snacks provide a differentiated infusion in a space crowded by sweet-centric offerings. TSUMo’s in-house cannabis experts and food scientists strictly adhere to safety protocols to ensure that each TSUMo product has a consistent and homogeneous dose of THC, ensuring an enjoyable munching experience. TSUMo Snacks is part of the Redbud Brands LLC portfolio of brands. Learn more at TSUMo Snacks.

About Redbud Brands, LLC

Redbud Brands, LLC is a holding company that partners with passionate entrepreneurs to create, incubate, and commercialize innovative, “better-for-you” brands in the food and beverage, health and wellness, beauty, pet, and consumer technology sectors. With offices in major consumer industry hubs like Austin, Texas and Southern California, Redbud’s 30+ person shared services team supports its brands from creation to commercialization, while its 150+ person advisory team of entrepreneurs, executives, influencers, and investors across the consumer and technology sectors provide invaluable connections to support the portfolio companies as they scale. Learn more about Redbud at redbudbrands.com.