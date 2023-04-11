HelloFresh Launches New Galactic Snacks, Drinks, and Meals Inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

HelloFresh teamed up with Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters May 5, to bring out-of-this-world flavors and recipes to kitchens across the galaxy.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, has teamed up with Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters May 5, to bring out-of-this-world flavors and recipes to kitchens across the galaxy. With the launch of a new limited-edition Guardians Recipe Adventure series and Guardians Snack Adventure kit, HelloFresh customers and Guardians of the Galaxy fans can enjoy recipes inspired by the film.

Zarg Nut Bites and Mango Milky Fizz Drinks to Arrive in Kitchens on Earth with Limited-Edition Guardians Snack Adventure Kit

For the first time ever, Guardians fans across America can create HelloFresh versions of two tasty intergalactic snacks, Zarg Nut Bites and Mango Milky Fizz, with the new Guardians Snack Adventure kit. Inspired by the space-worthy snacks found on Knowhere, the Guardians new headquarters, these snacks feature:

- Crushed pretzels, salted cashews, sweet Thai chili sauce, and chocolate chips come together for a salty, crunchy snack with a bit of sweet heat. Mango Milky Fizz - This otherworldly drink features apricot jam, coconut milk, seltzer, and mango bits for bubbly and subtly sweet drink. Pairs nicely with Zarg Nut Bites.

Each Guardians Snack Adventure kit includes pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step recipe cards to make two servings of Zarg Nut Bites and Mango Milky Fizz at home. In addition, the Snack Adventure kit also comes with collectible milk cartons and a jar—complete with cosmic designs straight out of Knowhere—to keep these snacks from getting mixed up with Earthly foods when stored in the pantry or fridge.

Starting on Monday, April 17 at 12 PM EST, consumers can claim the limited-edition Guardians Snack Adventure kit* by visiting www.HelloFreshAdventure.com. Additional Guardians Snack Adventure kits will become available the following two weeks on Monday, April 24, and Monday, May 1, at 12 PM EST. All Guardians Snack Adventure kits are available to claim on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last and without a HelloFresh subscription.

“At HelloFresh, we know that our customers like to get adventurous with their cooking, which is why we’re excited to bring the out-of-this-world flavors inspired by Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 straight to their kitchens,” said Kirsten Walpert, VP of Brand and Creative, HelloFresh US. “This fun new collaboration demonstrates how home cooking with friends and loved ones can be an exciting adventure and a memorable bonding experience that you can enjoy with your given or ‘chosen family.’”

Guardians Recipe Adventure Series Brings Out-of-this-World Flavors to Mealtime

HelloFresh is also introducing six meals through an exclusive Guardians Adventure recipes series, each themed to members of the beloved band of galactic misfits. Designed to be enjoyed with either your given or “chosen family,” each hero-inspired meal takes homecooks on a flavorful adventure. Recipes are available now to HelloFresh customers and include:

To learn more, visit www.HelloFreshAdventure.com.

*No purchase necessary. For Rules and details, visit www.HelloFreshAdventure.com.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company. Founded in Berlin in November 2011, the Company now operates across 18 international markets. In 2022, HelloFresh furthered their mission to “change the way people eat forever” by delivering more than 490 million meals to customers across the U.S. HelloFresh was voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America in 2021 and 2022 by Newsweek. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com.

About Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serving as executive producers. Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” opens in U.S. theaters on May 5.