Rush Street Interactive is First to Launch ODDSworks content in New Jersey on BetRivers App

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ODDSworks, Inc., a North American leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, announced today that it has partnered with Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a U.S.-based gaming company, to deploy its BETguard™ Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform and proprietary and third-party content for the first time in New Jersey on BetRivers app.

"We are pleased to be partnering once again with RSI, a world class online iGaming company, to provide our unique, proven game content via the versatile BETguard™ platform to the New Jersey market," commented ODDSworks EVP, Steven DeMar. “We look forward to working with RSI, to grow our respective operations in that state. We expect our close relationship as business partners to continue to expand in the years to come.”

New Jersey marks the 4th iGaming market ODDSworks has opened with RSI. They are now live with RSI in Pennsylvnia, Michigan and West Virginia as well.

“We are delighted to once again partner with the ODDSworks team to provide players with best-in-class igaming content in New Jersey, one of the most robust iGaming states in North America,” said RSI CEO, Richard Schwartz. “We know they will offer our players at BetRivers top quality and exciting content. We’re proud to work with ODDSworks to elevate our iGaming platform in this important market.”

About ODDSworks™

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, ODDSworks specializes in delivering world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated and real money gaming markets.

The BETguard™ RGS platform processes over $2 Billion annually in wagering and is approved under GLI-19 regulations. It will power the ODDSworks games as they expand with each new market. ODDSworks is integrating with all major online casinos and provides their unique, market-proven game library to operators.

The ODDSworks game portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features. ODDSworks team brings almost 100 years of gaming experience to the table. ODDSWorks is owned and operated by gaming pros who know the industry and its players inside out.

Visit WWW.ODDSworks.com

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Maryland, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.