CapIntel and Empire Life Announce Relationship, Empowering Wholesalers to Deliver Value to Advisor Clients

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapIntel, a leading financial technology company that supports wholesalers and improves the day-to-day workflow efficiency and fund analysis for financial advisors, today announced a new relationship with Empire Life. Empire Life will tap into CapIntel’s technology to enhance the value the sales teams bring to their advisor clients through improved fund comparison and analysis tools, and the ability to prepare personalized proposals.

For more than 50 years, Empire Life has managed investment solutions for Canadians with the goal of helping them build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. Through this new relationship, CapIntel will support Empire Life to advance this goal by providing access to sophisticated portfolio analysis and comparison tools that enables the Empire Life wholesaling teams and financial advisors to easily build custom proposals and compare portfolios to deliver clear recommendations.

“Access to CapIntel will help streamline conversations and enable our team of professionals to demonstrate the investment value of Empire Life segregated funds alongside the benefits provided by our segregated fund contracts’ said Rob Popazzi, Vice President, Retail Distribution, Empire Life.

“Now more than ever, financial wholesalers need innovative solutions that support quicker, more intelligent insights for their advisor clients,” said James Rockwood, Founder and CEO of CapIntel. “By introducing our platform to Empire Life’s team of sales professionals, we will build on their existing services with easy-to-gather data and custom proposals that will only further solidify them as a trusted partner to their advisor clients.”

Today, over 12,000 advisors and 800 wholesalers across North America use CapIntel to ensure their investment offerings and customer service provide clients with unrivalled results.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a Canadian-founded B2B fintech company, serving financial institutions across North America. Its intuitive, web-based applications are improving the overall experience for wealth professionals and investors alike. The company's mission is to elevate personal finance and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments while creating meaningful conversations between advisors and their clients. Its platform helps financial professionals deliver transparent, data-driven, and personalized information to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 12,000 advisors and 800 wholesalers across North America on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience. See www.capintel.com for more information.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products. The company’s mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the products and services they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of December 31, 2022, Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.3 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.