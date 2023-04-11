Kontakt.io Partners with Signify to Enable Smart Lighting with Indoor IoT and Real-Time Location Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontakt.io, a pioneer in inpatient journey analytics, and Signify, a world leader in lighting systems, have announced a partnership to incorporate BLE-powered indoor IoT and location services into Signify’s connected lighting solutions, enabling healthcare providers to seamlessly and affordably future proof building infrastructure—retrofits and new constructions alike—and create a better experience for staff and patients.

The easily-installed connected lighting solutions will come with cloud services and IoT sensors that track the real-time location of BLE tags carried by staff, patients, and medical devices. This connectivity will also enable input from patient-room sensors through APIs, offer room-level location as-a-service, and support mobile indoor navigation, addressing a range of care delivery digitization scenarios, including:

Medical device management

Staff duress and workflows

Patient journey and experience

Hand hygiene

Environmental monitoring, and more.

Healthcare providers will benefit from significant cost savings by:

Integrating IoT and real-time location services (RTLS) into lighting systems—no need to purchase standalone solutions

Open-ended infrastructure capable of expansion as needed

Shortening time to value of launching new digital initiatives

Supporting wall-mounted gateways for unconnected or existing ceiling spaces

“We’re extremely excited to see how Kontakt.io’s and Signify’s solutions work wonders together to revolutionize human experiences and patient care,” said Kontakt.io CEO Philipp von Gilsa. “Together, we provide a cost-effective, pervasive solution that will empower health systems to connect previously disparate digital building solutions, tripling their impact on patients and accelerating their digital transformation journey.”

“We specialize in using the lighting infrastructure to host value-added services in a digital ceiling. Our partnership with Kontakt.io will allow us to bring a proven solution in real-time location services for healthcare into our offer,” said Greg Nelson, Business Leader Digital Solutions at Signify. “We’re excited that this combines the benefits of excellent lighting with efficiency for healthcare staff, to the benefit of patient health and well-being.”

At the HIMSS Global Health Conference from April 17–21 in Chicago, Kontakt.io will showcase the joint offering that brings natural light indoors combined with IoT and RTLS deployments. Visit our booth #3452 to see firsthand the patient room of the future powered by Signify’s connected lighting solution. Or contact us to learn more.

About Kontakt.io

Kontakt.io is the leader in inpatient journey analytics. We deliver an integrated platform that digitizes the care delivery process, optimizing the quality and efficiency of care. Our solutions span the entire data cycle from data collection, aggregation, contextualization, enrichment, AI-powered analytics, to web/mobile applications. With a 360° intelligence of clinical space, medical equipment, staff safety, and patient flow, healthcare providers can holistically eliminate waste, remove bottlenecks, transform experiences, and maximize ROI. Our platform operates on open-standard Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), cloud technology, and APIs, allowing for easy deployment and seamless integration into existing infrastructure with full scalability to support your evolving needs. Since 2013, Kontakt.io has provided solutions to +32,000 end users, delivered via +1,200 partners, and deployed +3 million IoT devices in the field.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2022, we had sales of EUR 7.5 billion, approximately 35,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in our operations in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for six consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017, 2018 and 2019. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.