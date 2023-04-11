CCC Signs Bilateral Agreement with the Malaysia Reprographic Rights Centre (MARC)

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, today announced it has signed a bilateral agreement with the Malaysia Reprographic Rights Centre (MARC) to support its operations and the development of copyright-compliant content consumption in Malaysia benefitting both rightsholders and content users. The agreement enables MARC to include CCC’s comprehensive rights catalogue in the licenses it offers to educational and academic institutions in Malaysia.

MARC is an independent, not-for-profit organization acting as a collective licensing organization on behalf of publishers, authors, and visual creators in Malaysia. MARC’s licenses enable Malaysian content users to reproduce portions of books, journals, illustrations, and other works in a copyright-compliant way.

For more than ten years, CCC’s International Advancement Program, which complements the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations (IFRRO) development activities, has been dedicated to the progress of collective licensing efforts around the world. The program helps Reproduction Rights Organizations (RROs) as they start or develop their operations and may include operational and technical support, training, marketing, educational tools, and more. Where appropriate, it encourages bilateral agreements to make it easier for emerging RROs to obtain the critical rights needed to establish or advance their businesses and further the use of collective licenses. Last year, IFRRO members elected CCC CEO Tracey Armstrong as President through 2025.

“We are very pleased to have signed this agreement with MARC and to support the new RRO as it seeks to set up a successful program of copyright licensing in Malaysia,” said Michael Healy, Executive Director, Rightsholder & International Relations, CCC. “At CCC, we have for many years helped RROs across the world get established and grow. We welcome MARC to the global community of RROs and wish it great success in its important work.”

“The bilateral agreement recently signed with CCC is an important milestone for MARC, one that expands our reach and supports us in becoming a more effective and efficient copyright management organization,” said Ahmad Hussein, CEO, MARC. “This exchange of rights with CCC will help us to better serve our members and content users and increase the market for our licensing services.”

The RROs which have participated in CCC’s International Advancement Program so far include:

The Filipinas Copyright Licensing Society, Inc. (FILCOLS) of the Philippines,

The Centro de Administración de Derechos Reprográficos, Asociación Civil (CADRA) of Argentina,

The Jamaican Copyright Licensing Agency (Jamcopy),

The Reprographic Rights Organization of Ghana (CopyGhana),

The Zambia Reprographic Rights Society (ZARRSO), and

The Centro Colombiano de Derechos Reprográficos (CDR) of Colombia.

