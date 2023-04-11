The Hartford Commits $3.5 Million To Move United To Remove Barriers To Adaptive Sports Participation

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hartford, a leading provider of disability insurance and a 30-year advocate of the adaptive sports movement, is donating $3.5 million over three years to Move United to increase access to and participation in adaptive sports.

“We are on a mission to increase participation in adaptive sports by making competitions, local events and equipment more accessible to youth and adult athletes,” said The Hartford’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Claire Burns. “Adaptive athletes pay approximately 15 times more for equipment than non-adaptive athletes and we are committed to helping remove cost as a barrier to participation. We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Move United which creates opportunities for thousands of adaptive athletes to experience the life-changing power of sports.”

This commitment and partnership with Move United, the national leader in community adaptive sports, includes ongoing equipment donations to local adaptive sports programs, The Hartford’s Adaptive Sports Competition Series and the title sponsorship of the largest competition within the series, The Harford Nationals. The series features five premier sanctioned events across the country and includes surprise custom equipment donations, the Human Achievement award and meet and greets with champion Para Athletes. All five competitions, sanctioned by Move United, provide more than 2,000 youth and adults with disabilities the opportunity to compete in 15 adaptive sports, participate in learning clinics and receive national classification.

“The Hartford holds a unique and long standing allyship with the adaptive sports community,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry. “There is really no other partner who could assume such an integral leadership role in driving access to equipment and competition for our athletes. The impact from this commitment is that fewer people with disabilities will be left on the sidelines, and that means a new generation of athletes will experience how sports make you more.”

Over the past five years, in partnership with Move United, The Hartford has donated more than 5,000 pieces of adaptive sports equipment in more than 40 communities across the country, inspiring more than 11,000 new participants to join adaptive sports programs.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

About Move United

Move United is the national leader in community adaptive sports, empowering 120,000 youth and adults with disabilities each year to live to their fullest potential. Move United’s 200 member organizations in 45 states are united by a single mission: ensuring everyone, regardless of ability, experiences the life-changing power of sport and is fully included in their community.

Move United, an Affiliate of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities to become physically and emotionally stronger through participation in more than 70 adaptive sports. Established in 1956, Move United offers community-based sports recreation, education and competition that push people further, bring people closer and leave no one on the sidelines. Join our MOVEment at www.moveunitedsport.org.

