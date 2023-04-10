Moss Point School District Selects Intellinetics’ YellowFolder for Ransomware Protection

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, announces the Moss Point School District in Mississippi implemented Intellinetics’ YellowFolder solution to mitigate ransomware attacks, improve FERPA/HIPAA compliance, and enhance district continuity plans. YellowFolder is a cloud-based records management system specifically built for K-12 schools for the secure storage, retrieval, and management of the district’s student, special education, employee, and administrative records.

Malicious cyber actors are frequently targeting K–12 schools with ransomware and malware attacks. Intrusions can have a massive impact on school operations, from restricted access to data and their networks, delayed exams and canceled school days to the theft of personal information belonging to school staff and students. These attacks often lead to high recovery costs.

Dr. Oswago Harper, Superintendent Moss Point School District, stated, “As part of our continuing mission to mitigate cybersecurity risk in our district, we are pleased to find a trusted partner who understands the threat and unique business needs within K-12 information systems and has the solutions to reduce the risk of a damaging intrusion.”

“Prior to Moss Point School District, I was working at another area district that suffered from a ransomware attack,” added Brenda Marshall, MTSS Consultant for Moss Point School District. “After experiencing the problems of not having a secure electronic data storage platform there, it was natural to recommend Moss Point School District implement YellowFolder. The system securely protects our records, allows us to be FERPA/HIPAA compliant, and many of their team members are former educators and provide top notch service.”

“K-12 organizations are under continued threat from malicious cyber criminals and the negative impact they can have on a school system’s ability to carry out its educational mission and protect sensitive school, student, and personnel data,” stated James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “Our K-12 division, led by a team of education veterans, delivers solutions specifically designed for school districts including our YellowFolder cloud-based records management software, digital forms, business process outsourcing, and document scanning services. By leveraging our people and technology to help schools address their cybersecurity risks, we will continue to expand our market share in the K-12 sector.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

About Moss Point School District

The Moss Point School District in Mississippi is a public school district serving the communities of Moss Point, Escatawpa, and Helena. The district serves approximately 1,569 students across 7 campuses consisting of 2 elementary schools (K-5), 1 middle school (6-8), 1 high school (9-12), and 3 specialty school campuses (PK-50). The Mission of the Moss Point School District is to collaborate with students, families, and the community to graduate forward-thinking, globally competitive learners through relevant and rigorous learning experiences. Visit www.mpsdnow.org.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future growth, future market share, and other intentions, beliefs, and expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions including inflationary pressures, a general economic downturn, Intellinetics’ ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov.