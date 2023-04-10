Walgreens Returns as the Exclusive Retail Partner of Red Nose Day to Help Ensure a Healthy Future for All Children and End Child Poverty

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Walgreens nationwide kick off sales and in-store donations for the ninth annual Red Nose Day campaign to support healthy communities and help end the cycle of child poverty. Now through May 31, customers can visit Walgreens and Duane Reade locations and show their support by donating in-store via pin-pad or purchasing a Red Nose for $1, with all profits benefitting Red Nose Day. The campaign and its iconic Red Nose return exclusively to Walgreens after a record-breaking fundraising year in 2022 where Walgreens’ customers, team members and supplier partners helped raise more than $38 million for the cause.

“Walgreens is dedicated to bringing more joyful lives through better health and that starts with the youth in the communities we serve being able to access the quality medical, dental and mental health care, nutritious meals, and more, to enable a healthy future,” said Linh Peters, chief marketing officer of, Walgreens. “As we begin our ninth year of Red Nose Day fundraising, we’re excited to continue to drive impact in our local communities by focusing on ways to improve the health and wellbeing of all.”

One hundred percent of donations raised will go to Red Nose Day, Comic Relief US’ annual campaign which funds critical programs that keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered across the U.S. and around the world.

“With the support of Walgreens and the millions of people who support Red Nose Day every year, Comic Relief US has expanded our scope of work to break cycles of intergenerational poverty and increased funding for programs addressing ongoing social inequities,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. “We look forward to raising more funds this year for an even bigger impact in 2023 building healthy lives and futures that all children deserve.”

Red Nose Day

Since Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 more than 31 million children and their families have been positively impacted through the more than $324 million raised. As the exclusive retail partner, Walgreens has raised more than $178 million toward that total with support from its customers, team members and proud supplier partners. One hundred percent of funds raised benefit Red Nose Day which helps to provide essential medicine, nutritious meals, shelter, education and more to millions of underserved children in America and around the world.

Funds raised during this year’s Red Nose Day campaign will benefit grantee partners including Children’s Health Fund, which provides access to quality healthcare to children in some of the country’s most under-resourced communities; Covenant House, which provides shelter and holistic support services to youth facing homelessness in the United States and Latin America; Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which provide safe places, caring mentors and quality programs designed to empower youth to excel in school and lead healthy, productive lives, as well as Save the Children, City Year, Jumpstart and many others. Join in this year’s Red Nose Day celebration on Thursday, May 25, by wearing your Red Nose, showing support with a selfie on social media, or organizing an in-person or virtual fundraising event with loved ones, co-workers or your local community.

For more information on impact we have made through Red Nose Day, visit Walgreens.com/RedNoseDay.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA’s purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation’s medically underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.

About Comic Relief US

Comic Relief US harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive change and create a just world free from poverty. The nonprofit has raised over $380 million by mobilizing donors of all ages to engage with causes through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. Since 2015, Red Nose Day, Comic Relief US’ signature campaign to end child poverty, has raised over $324 million and positively impacted over 31 million children in the US and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in communities most impacted. Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit comicrelief.org. Follow @ComicReliefUS on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.