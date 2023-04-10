Legible Signs Partnership Agreement with Macmillan Publishers, Expanding Reach to 4 of the Top 5 Publishing Houses Worldwide

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) ("Legible” or the “Company”) is thrilled to announce that it has signed an Agency contract with Macmillan Publishers (“Macmillan”), one of the largest and most respected publishing houses in the world with a rich history of publishing some of the most influential and thought-provoking works in literature.

Macmillan is one of the “Big Five” publishers through which approximately 60% of English-language books are produced: Penguin Random House, Hachette, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, and Macmillan. With the signing of this contract, Legible now has partnerships with Hachette, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, and Macmillan, as well as the world’s largest book distributor, Ingram CoreSource, solidifying its position as a leading platform for readers and authors and adding tens of thousands of publications to Legible’s already substantial catalog of approximately two million ebooks.

“We are thrilled to welcome Macmillan, a powerhouse in the publishing industry, to our ever-growing catalog,” said Angela Doll, Legible’s Chief Publishing Officer. “By adding Macmillan's diverse and distinguished collection, we are expanding the literary landscape for our users and fostering a global community that celebrates the transformative power of literature.”

Macmillan boasts an extensive selection of award-winning and bestselling titles in genres ranging from fiction and nonfiction to children's books and educational resources. This partnership grants Legible readers seamless browser-based access to Macmillan's vast selection, enabling them to enjoy a wealth of diverse and engaging content and driving revenue for the Company via new sales opportunities and award-winning titles.

“This milestone expansion of Legible’s catalog complements the recent release of our world-first AI-powered book discovery tool, the LibrarianAI - now in Open Beta - and our groundbreaking partnership with one of Canada’s largest transit authorities, Metrolinx, serving 70 million people per year,” commented Kaleeg Hainsworth, Legible’s CEO. “We continue to build value for readers and publishers while preparing to enhance the Legible customer experience further through the imminent launch of our audiobook, app and subscription offerings.”

Macmillan Publishers is the U.S. trade division of the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, a large family-owned media company headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. Its publishing companies include prominent imprints around the world that publish a broad range of award-winning books for children and adults in all categories and formats. U.S. publishers include Celadon Books, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Flatiron Books, Henry Holt & Company, Macmillan Audio, Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, The St. Martin's Publishing Group, and Tor Publishing Group. In the UK, Australia, India, and South Africa, Macmillan publishes under the Pan Macmillan name. The German company, Holtzbrinck Deutsche Buchverlage, includes among its imprints S. Fischer, Kiepenheuer & Witsch, Rowohlt, and Droemer Knaur.

With the addition of Macmillan's catalog, Legible becomes an even more valuable resource for readers, authors, publishers, and the literary community around the world.

