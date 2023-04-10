AHEAD Named Winner of 2023 VMware Partner Collaboration Award with AWS for the Americas Region

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AHEAD announced today that it has been awarded the 2023 VMware Partner Collaboration Award for the Americas region along with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of VMware’s annual Partner Achievement Awards. This award celebrates VMware partners for working collaboratively with other partners to deliver high-value, tailored solutions to customers. AHEAD and AWS were recognized by VMware for their collaborative spirit and commitment to helping its customers benefit from the highest level of innovation.

“Customer success in multi-cloud depends on a connected ecosystem. Neither VMware nor any single partner can solve all of a customer’s needs alone,” said Tara Fine, vice president, Americas partner organization, VMware. “Encouraging partners to work together is one of our key business priorities to create customers for life. AHEAD and AWS are demonstrating a commitment to innovating for the multi-cloud era by identifying areas of collaboration in service of customer needs and bringing together companies with complementary skills to deliver exceptional value.”

This award is in recognition of AHEAD and AWS collaboration on a first-of-its-kind transaction for a global life sciences company—a joint AHEAD and AWS client. The outcome was a hybrid ELA approach which enabled improved VMware cloud subscription licenses, enhanced customer support, optimized PSO credit consumption, and deepened relationships between the client, AHEAD and AWS.

“Receiving this award from such a valued partner as VMware for our work with AWS is an honor,” said Jamison Nack, vice president of sales strategy and alliances at AHEAD. “The award is an indicator of how highly we regard our partnerships and our focus on collaboration to ensure client success.”

About the VMware Partner Achievement Awards

The VMware Partner Achievement Awards program is conducted in partnership with technology research firm IDC, which reviewed and evaluated award submissions against the criteria for each category. Partners were recognized for their achievements in delivering VMware technologies and solutions that helped customers move to modern, cloud centric architectures and transform their businesses. They were selected for their ability to help customers leverage VMware solutions in combination with next-gen technologies to lead the industry.

About AHEAD

AHEAD builds and manages digital platforms that power the most successful organizations in the world. Our consultative approach, unmatched engineering, and innovative solutions combine to accelerate the impact of technology in every client we serve.