Myomo Receives Technology License Fee Payment from China Joint Venture Company

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, announces receipt of the final portion of the initial license fee under the Technology License Agreement with its joint venture company in China, Jiangxi Myomo Medical Assistive Appliance Co. Ltd. (the “JV Company”).

Receipt of the full initial technology license fee enables the start of technology transfer to the JV Company. Once completed, the JV Company will begin the process of submitting existing clinical evidence regarding the safety and efficacy of the MyoPro to the regulatory authorities in China to enable its manufacture and sale to rehabilitation hospitals and patients in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. Myomo will account for this approximately $1.7 million payment as license revenue in the second quarter of 2023.

“We’re pleased that business conditions in China have normalized following the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling payment of the remaining initial license fee. Our teams are now working together to establish local manufacturing and sales operations for the JV Company to serve patients in the greater China territory," said Paul R. Gudonis, Myomo’s chairman and chief executive officer.

“China represents the world’s largest market for the MyoPro,” said David Ren, chief executive officer of Anhui Ryzur Medical Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., the majority partner in the JV Company. “Our initial business development efforts have identified hundreds of rehabilitation hospitals and other facilities interested in testing the MyoPro on patients suffering from upper extremity paralysis. We are working to obtain regulatory approval to manufacture and sell the MyoPro in China as quickly as possible.”

Under the Technology License Agreement, Myomo has received an upfront licensing fee of $2.7 million and the JV Company has entered into an escalating purchase commitment for a minimum of $10.75 million in MyoPro Control System Units during the next 10 years, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals necessary to permit sales of the product. The JV Company will work with Ryzur Medical and Myomo to develop enhanced technologies and new devices based on the current Myomo technology for the greater China territory. Myomo holds a 19.9% ownership interest in the JV Company.

