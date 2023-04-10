Quince Shares Affordable Luxury on National TV

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week, direct-to-consumer brand Quince launched their first national TV campaign in partnership with All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects.

Quince specializes in high-end, luxury clothing, accessories and home goods, but at affordable prices. Founded with the belief everyone deserves access to quality essentials, Quince reduces costs on premium materials and designs through a factory-direct model that cuts out supply chain middlemen. The brand also prioritizes ethical manufacturing and environmental sustainability so Quince customers can feel good about their purchases.

After experiencing rapid expansion post the brand’s 2020 launch, Quince began exploring opportunities to connect with even more potential customers by diversifying its marketing mix. The brand had focused heavily on channels like social media and was interested in how a national TV campaign could attract consumers it wasn’t currently reaching.

"Quince was created to challenge the idea that quality should be a luxury,” says Toti Moreland, Head of Brand at Quince. “Our goal has always been making quality essentials accessible to more people, and TV advertising can help us bring that purpose to larger audiences while supporting business growth.”

Quince worked with creative agency Chandelier Creative to craft their commercial, “Flipping,” and with Marketing Architects to develop the campaign’s strategy and media plan. The campaign is designed to test linear TV’s short-term impact on the business while evaluating the channel’s long-term potential.

“For many, Quince is already a favorite provider of high-quality clothing and home goods,” says Faye Doyle, VP Client Growth at Marketing Architects. “We’re thrilled to be a part of bringing the brand to national TV, and we can’t wait to see how the campaign helps promote their truly beautiful products.”

About Quince

Challenging the notion that nice things are expensive, Quince makes quality-first essentials easy and attainable—from apparel and fine jewelry, to home decor and luggage. We’re powered by our Manufacturer To Consumer (M2C) approach and work with the world’s leading suppliers to bring the best possible products straight to your door, without the massive markups associated with traditional brands and retailers. We believe that luxurious, well-made products should be accessible to everyone.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that rebuilt the traditional agency model to help brands drive profitable growth. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has spent 25 years building homegrown technology to solve TV's pricing, measurement and scale challenges. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.