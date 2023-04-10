Barings Supports Ethos Capital’s Investment in Newforma

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barings, one of the world’s leading investment managers, today announced it had served as lead agent for a senior secured facility to support private investment firm Ethos Capital’s investment in Newforma, Inc. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Newforma is a leading collaboration platform helping companies deliver complex architectural, engineering, and construction projects more efficiently and cost-effectively.

“ Newforma provides Ethos Capital with a unique opportunity to invest in a market-leading technology platform to meet the continually evolving needs of architecture, engineering, and construction customers,” said Erik Brooks, Founder & Co-CEO of Ethos Capital. “ We are grateful to have the support of Barings, which has the capacity to support Newforma’s future growth initiatives and was able to provide financing certainty throughout the transaction. Barings has continued to be a valued partner to Ethos Capital.”

“ Barings deeply values our relationship with Ethos Capital and appreciates the opportunity to support the investment in Newforma,” said Max McEwen, Managing Director in Barings’ North American Private Finance Group. “ Newforma maintains a unique and innovative technology platform through its Project Information Management and Building Information Modeling collaboration solutions. We are confident that Ethos Capital will help accelerate Newforma’s growth trajectory through Ethos Capital’s deep sector-specific operating expertise and dedicated Executive Partner relationships.”

About Newforma

Newforma’s industry-leading project information management (PIM) software streamlines communication, manages files and simplifies construction administration for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners. Our software will reduce the amount of time spent on administrative tasks, streamline project workflows and power real-time collaboration for project teams. Newforma software has more than 122,000 users in more than 1,200 firms. For further information visit www.newforma.com.

About Ethos Capital

Ethos Capital was established to make majority and control minority investments in middle-market information service companies, primarily across North America and Europe. The organization provides operational expertise to companies through a dedicated team of 17 Executive Partners. Ethos Capital’s strategy is to add value by partnering with existing management teams to strategically enhance operations and accelerate growth. For further information visit www.ethoscapital.com.

About Barings

Barings is a $347+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment.

*As of December 31, 2022