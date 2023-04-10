Stemmer Distribution Optimizes Communications Infrastructure with Avaya – Delivering 50% Cost Savings and Enhanced Employee Experiences

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced Stemmer Distribution, the largest distributor of dental products in France, has successfully harmonized and modernized its communications infrastructure with the help of Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentral. Stemmer Distribution sought a new, more modern communication solution that met all the needs of reachability and mobility, while rationalizing costs for the present and future.

Avaya partner, Artelcom, conducted a technical and functional audit of the entire existing communications infrastructure, identifying various strategies for the evolution of the communications solutions for the 250 employees spread over six business units in France. Stemmer Distribution chose the Avaya UCaaS solution, Avaya Cloud Office, which met the group's specifications, providing an intuitive, easy-to-use solution that is perfect for their mobility needs.

" We had considered migrating to a hosted solution in a datacenter, but the feedback from our provider Artelcom convinced us of the reliability and flexibility of the Avaya Cloud Office public cloud solution," explains Alexandre Sicard, Infrastructure Manager, Stemmer Distribution. " In just a few months, we migrated to an innovative and high-performance cloud solution. Avaya Cloud Office has allowed us to harmonize and modernize our communication infrastructure while providing a more intuitive and mobile-friendly solution for our employees. We have been able to reduce our telecom budget, delivering cost savings without compromising on performance. Avaya Cloud Office truly embodies innovation without disruption."

Thanks to the Avaya Cloud Office solution, Stemmer Distribution has reduced its cost-per-user by 50%, while harmonizing the communications infrastructure to deliver a consistent experience for employees and customers. The solution also facilitates simplified management and administration for the IT Department, allowing them to focus on more strategic projects.

“ Today’s businesses are evolving their processes and a cloud communications platform provides everything employees need to be effective communicators, all on a single device, from anywhere they may be,” said Tim Sherwood, GVP of Product and Offer Management, Avaya. “ Avaya Cloud Office is one of the ultimate solutions for today's businesses seeking seamless communication and collaboration, with enterprise grade voice, video, messaging, meetings, and conferencing capabilities. With Avaya Cloud Office, customers can have their entire workforce on a single system, enabling easy collaboration and efficient operations, whether in-office, remote, or mobile. By simplifying communication and delivering greater cost savings, Avaya Cloud Office is the perfect choice for businesses seeking a competitive edge in today's fast-paced world.”

The success of the solution in France has opened the possibility of deploying the Avaya Cloud Office solution in other European organizations to modernize their businesses.

Additional Resources

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Avaya is shaping the future of customer experiences, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and memorable customer experiences to help organizations achieve their strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to helping grow your business by delivering Experiences That Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

About Stemmer Distribution

The Stemmer Distribution Group is the largest distributor of dental products in France.

It supplies all health professionals in the dental sector with consumables, laboratory products, equipment and equipment repair services. Founded in 1978 by Armand Stemmer, the company has experienced strong growth and has since established itself in 8 European markets: Portugal, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands. The Stemmer Group, headed by Vivian Stemmer (CEO), is organized around three Business Groups: Distribution, Innovation and Digital.

Source: Avaya Newsroom