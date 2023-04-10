Fanttik teams up with Kyle Weatherman in NASCAR Xfinity Series as Primary Partner

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fanttik, the multiple international award-winning automotive brand, is pleased to announce its partnership and collaboration with racecar driver Kyle Weatherman for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series. The first of the three thrilling races takes place on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 pm ET in the historical Martinsville Speedway to kick off the adrenaline-pumped weekend.

In its trail of acclaim from the industry, auto enthusiasts, and the user base, Fanttik has accomplished a rapid rise to recognition thanks to its innovative products. This achievement was through its foray into the tire inflation, jump starter, and solar energy arenas bringing in the highly commended IF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award – in two consecutive years, alongside the prestigious global media award in the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas in late 2022.

Kyle Weatherman competes professionally and is a national treasure in the American stock car racing scene. He drives the No. 96 Chevrolet Camaro for Our Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Before this, he competed in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and ARCA Racing Series.

To commemorate the partnership, Fanttik has also announced its limited-edition Kyle Weatherman signature series of its flagship product – the X8 Apex tire inflator. This item will give the fans and the brand a chance to come even closer to celebrate the collaboration.

“We are extremely thrilled to join forces with Kyle Weatherman for a series of breathtaking races,” said Bo Du, CEO of Fanttik. He elaborated, “It’s always our goal to expand the horizons, and through this partnership, we are pleased to showcase our brand and products alongside the world’s most elite drivers and passionate stock car enthusiasts, we look forward to connect with NASCAR fans in national wide further.”

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a youthful, dynamic brand dedicated to automotive, outdoor, and sports products that cater to every need for the perfect adventure. In a short span of time, it has garnered extreme acclaim from automotive enthusiasts, social media influencers, digital media, and consumers. It has earned the internationally revered Red Dot Design Award multiple times and the prestigious IF Design Award. Its products have been reviewed by a myriad of esteemed YouTubers, such as Donut Media, Samcrac, and Silver Cymbal, to name a few. Their inflator model won the revered SEMA Global Media Awards 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. Fostering the motto of– “We explore, we innovate, and we make it happen,” Fanttik has brought trailblazing experience in inflation technology into the competitive automotive arena.