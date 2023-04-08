Colorado State University Pueblo Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Increase Accessibility Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Part of the Colorado State University System, Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU Pueblo) has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to increase the accessibility of digital media and course content campuswide.

The institution learned about YuJa through LETA, a group of higher education systems in Colorado and Wyoming that focuses on accessibility needs and tools. A demonstration highlighted YuJa’s ability to provide a comprehensive, streamlined approach to delivering accessible, engaging media and course content to students. Rather than using a number of disparate tools, instructors will be able to rely on a single tool to pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, and students can easily generate accessible alternative formats of uploaded documents and customize their LMS and website experience. YuJa Panorama also integrates with Blackboard, the institution’s learning management system.

“YuJa works with a number of institutions in Colorado, and we’re proud and excited for CSU Pueblo to begin using YuJa Panorama,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “The institution is focused on reimagining higher education across the Southwest United States, regionally, in its community and campus. The university takes accessibility seriously, and we’re glad to join them in their accessibility journey.”

ABOUT COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY PUEBLO

With an enrollment of nearly 4,000 students, Colorado State University Pueblo is a fully accredited, regional comprehensive state university that provides social, educational, and cultural opportunities to its constituents. The University is nestled in a historically and culturally rich community of more than 100,000 people, located in the southern part of the state near the foothills of the Rocky Mountains-just a short drive to Denver and Colorado Springs.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.