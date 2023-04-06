EstrellaTV’S Award-Winning ‘Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento’ Ushers in Spring Changes With a New Season, New Judges, and a New Set

EstrellaTV’s award-winning entertainment competition series "Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento" returns for season 27 with a new cast, new set, and an energized pool of contestants trying to win the $100,000 grand prize. The series premiere is Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CT, and the show will air daily Monday through Thursday at that time. Returning judges Pepe Garza and acclaimed singer/artist Carolina Ross are joined by two new judges, comedian/actress La India Yuridia and award-winning singer/songwriter Joss Favela. Award-winning artist Luis Coronel returns as host and is joined by co-host Gisselle Bravo (Don Cheto Al Aire, Venga la Alegria). Los Pelillios return as the backstage reporters. Shown are, l to r: co-host Gisselle Bravo, Season 27 Judges La India Yuridia, Carolina Ross, Joss Favela, and Pepe Garza; backstage reporters Los Pelillos (Parra and Tony), and co-host Luis Coronel. (Photo: EstrellaTV)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EstrellaTV’s award-winning entertainment competition series Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento returns for season 27 with a new cast, new set, and an energized pool of contestants trying to win the $100,000 grand prize. The series premiere is Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CT, and the show will air daily Monday through Thursday at that time.

Returning judges Pepe Garza and acclaimed singer/artist Carolina Ross are joined by two new judges, comedian/actress La India Yuridia and award-winning singer/songwriter Joss Favela. Returning as a host for this season is award-winning artist Luis Coronel and Gisselle Bravo (Don Cheto Al Aire, Venga la Alegria). Los Pelillios return as the backstage reporters.

Over 2500 people auditioned through in-person and online auditions over a 12‑week period that ended April 1.

“We are taking a super-sized approach to this season,” said Enrique Guillen, Chief Content Officer, Estrella Media. “We had the opportunity to refresh the stage and judges panel, and the result is dynamite. The work of Anton Goss brings the show to a new production level. We are thrilled to welcome the gifted comedian La India Yuridia, and award-winning singer/songwriter Joss Favela to join the judge’s table this season. Together with Carolina and Pepe, we have the most entertaining and discerning panel in the business. They will dole out advice to our contestants with humor and gravitas, as they select the best performers throughout the competition.”

