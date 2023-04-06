Relief Mental Health expands services in Milwaukee area with transcranial magnetic stimulation for smoking addiction

WEST ALLIS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Relief Mental Health, an outpatient provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), psychedelic therapy (SPRAVATO® esketamine), psychiatric medication management, and talk therapy, has added smoking addiction treatment in its West Allis location with cutting-edge BrainsWay Deep TMS technology.

Deep TMS is the only non-invasive medical device FDA-cleared for smoking cessation. It uses electromagnetic pulses to stimulate neurons in parts of the brain, reducing tobacco cravings and increasing cognitive control.

In certain states, an individual can spend as much as $5,000 on cigarettes every year. Over the course of a lifetime, smoking can cost someone more than $2 million.

According to the CDC, smoking leads to disease and disability and harms nearly every organ of the body. Cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States.

In 2015, nearly seven in 10 (68 percent) adult cigarette smokers wanted to stop smoking. In 2018, more than half (55 percent) adult cigarette smokers had made a quit attempt in the past year. In 2018, only about 7 out of every 100 people who tried to quit succeeded.

“Most adult cigarette smokers want to quit but have trouble doing so on their own,” said Susan Mueller, founder and CEO of Relief Mental Health. “Many have tried everything but can’t seem to find something that works. Deep TMS is an innovative treatment that can truly change someone’s life for the better.”

A BrainsWay study of 262 subjects demonstrated a significant improvement in the continuous quit rate, as well as a substantial reduction in cravings and number of cigarettes smoked. Deep TMS has been shown to be well-tolerated, causing no systemic side effects.

In addition to smoking cessation, Deep TMS is FDA approved for the treatment of depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxious depression (when anxiety co-occurs with depression).

Relief also provides psychedelic therapy, which includes SPRAVATO®—a prescription nasal spray form of ketamine and the first psychedelic drug to be approved by the FDA for the treatment of depression and/or suicidal thoughts or actions.

Anyone interested in a free confidential assessment can call 855-205-4764.

About Relief Mental Health

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Relief Mental Health is an outpatient provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), psychedelic therapy (SPRAVATO® esketamine and IV ketamine), psychiatric medication management, and psychotherapy for the treatment of depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety and other diagnoses. Founded in 2020, Relief has 10 locations in Illinois, New Jersey and Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.reliefmh.com.