Rent. Group, Inc. Greatly Expands the Reach of Its Client Listings to 350M+ Monthly Visits with New Strategic Agreement with Realtor.com®

ATLANTA & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rent., a leading provider of integrated marketing solutions to the multifamily and single-family rentals industry, and Realtor.com®, today announced a rental content listing distribution agreement. RentMarketplace. listings now will be distributed to the large Realtor.com® audience in addition to the current exposure on the Rent. family of sites: Rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com, Rentals.com and Redfin.com.

A first in the industry, RentMarketplace. is the only listing network providing multi-family properties access to two of the nation’s largest real estate listing sites: Redfin.com and Realtor.com®.

“At Rent., we are committed to simplifying the rental experience by connecting the right people with the right properties. In teaming up with Realtor.com®, we have significantly expanded the reach of our clients’ listings,” said Jon Ziglar, CEO of Rent. “RentMarketplace. is the only multi-family listing network to cover two of the largest real estate networks in the country, which brings incredible value to our partners and makes it easier for properties to connect with their next renter.”

The rental listing data provided by Rent. complements Realtor.com®’s current rental content derived from direct relationships with single-family and low-rise rental owners, residential property management companies, and multiple listing services nationwide. The addition of the listing data from Rent. provides a more comprehensive experience for people looking for a home or apartment to rent.

Laurence Jankelow, Realtor.com®’s Vice President of Rentals added: “As we continue to invest in and grow Realtor.com®’s open rentals marketplace, we are excited to work with new content partners of all shapes and sizes that allow us to create a better consumer experience for renters on our site. Millions of consumers search Realtor.com® each month for their next home or apartment, and as we continue to expand our audience and listings content to include the widest selection of quality rentals and more choices than ever before, we are helping drive greater results for our partners.”

With this agreement to expand content to the Realtor.com® audience, active subscription client property listings on Rent., which represent a subset of total inventory, will now receive access to over 350 million visits each month, vastly expanding their reach and exposure to potential renters, increasing leads and filling more vacancies.

About Rent.

Rent. is a two-sided marketing platform that simplifies the entire renter experience by matching the right property with the right renter, at the right time. Rent. services the property side of the market with scaled marketing solutions such as search engine marketing, lead nurturing through chat bots and client automation tools, and reputation management through ratings and reviews as well as social media monitoring and marketing. This, paired with advanced search filtering and an optimized consumer app and site experience, enables Rent. to offer renters an ideal home-finding experience. Rent. exists to help people find the perfect place. Rent. is operated by Rent Group Inc., a subsidiary of Redfin Corporation.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor.com® is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today’s on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com®.