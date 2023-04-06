Graham Corporation Awarded Follow-On $23 Million Order to Provide Engineered Products for MK48 Mod 7 Heavyweight Torpedo

BATAVIA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) (“GHM” or “the Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries, today announced that it has been awarded a follow-on order to support the MK48 Mod 7 Heavyweight Torpedo program valued at approximately $23 million.

Daniel J. Thoren, President and CEO, commented, “ We believe the combination of our engineering know-how, highly skilled workforce, and precision machining and manufacturing expertise enabled us to win this follow-on contract award. We have made significant investments to provide the high quality and reliability required to supply these critical components for the U.S. Navy and other foreign militaries. Additionally, we are further investing to expand our capacity to address growing demand and ensure timely delivery of our products.”

Graham designs and manufactures the alternators and regulators for the MK48 Mod 7 Heavyweight Torpedo. The Company expects to deliver on the firm fixed price contract through 2026. The order will be reflected in the Company’s fourth quarter fiscal 2023 backlog.

