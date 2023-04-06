Southeastern Grocers Leverages Zebra’s Software Solutions to Improve Store Performance

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announces that Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is modernizing technology for its store associates with Zebra’s workforce and task management solutions to improve in-store operations and elevate the customer experience.

SEG selected solutions from Zebra’s Modern Store framework to better engage employees and optimize store labor productivity across its network of over 420 stores. Leveraging Zebra’s software capabilities enables SEG to align the staffing model with real-time demand and automate the scheduling process, so managers spend less time in the back office and more time helping customers and training associates. The integrated set of retail execution solutions enables store associates to work smarter by intelligently prioritizing tasks to boost productivity.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we put people at the heart of every decision we make,” said Jennifer Short, Vice President of Workforce Strategies at SEG. “In today’s rapidly digitizing world, we realized the need to upgrade to the latest workforce and task management solutions to help attract and retain our most valued asset, our people. We have received positive results with the integrated solutions from Zebra, as our associates have more visibility into their workloads, ability to prioritize their tasks over time and feel more connected.”

Zebra’s modular software solutions support SEG’s strategic program to enhance workforce management and the store execution. Most of the workforce and task management features are conveniently held in a single daily touchpoint application installed on Zebra TC52 mobile computers that all associates can access for easy-to-use self-service scheduling and tasking.

“SEG is optimizing the work of front-line workers with Zebra’s retail execution software portfolio, ensuring all associates and teams are engaged and enabled to do their best work,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “With Zebra’s workforce and task management solutions, we are helping retailers modernize their stores by streamlining workflows for added focus, which will create more engaged associates and lead to an elevated customer experience.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS

SEG selected Zebra’s workforce and task management solutions because this combination makes a powerful platform for store execution and labor scheduling that supports its workforce management and store communication enhancement program, and associate engagement and satisfaction.

As a critical component within the recently launched Modern Store framework, Zebra’s retail execution software portfolio improves workflow execution, communications and visibility into task completion across all stores.

By deploying Zebra’s retail execution software, SEG is well-positioned to achieve its customer experience goals across its network of stores.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN GROCERS

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.