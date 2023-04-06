Moving iMage Technologies Awarded Contract for New Flix Brewhouse Dine-In Cinema in Mansfield, Texas

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), a leading cinema technology company, today announced it received an award from Flix Brewhouse for a nine-screen luxury dine-in theater in Mansfield, Texas.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Flix on the Mansfield location," said Jerry Van de Rydt, senior vice president FF&E Sales. “This project was paused at the beginning of the pandemic, and we are thrilled to see it move towards completion this Fall with MiT providing full project management, including integration and installation, and utilizing our proprietary manufactured products. We look forward to continuing to work with Flix on this project and as they continue to expand their presence.”

The project is scheduled to begin in May and continue through the Summer. In addition to its proprietary manufactured products, including dimmers, automation, bases, power management, projector lift and ALD systems, MiT will equip the luxury auditorium with equipment from NEC, GDC, QSC, Dolby and Klipsch.

The Mansfield Flix Brewhouse is the chain's new prototype theater with its nine auditoriums equipped with parabolic screens, state-of-the-industry digital audio and video, and Flix's custom recliner seating and proprietary "Easy Glider 2" sliding, pivoting tabletops. Moviegoers will enjoy unobtrusive, in-theater service from a complete cooked-to-order menu, a broad selection of soft drinks and full adult beverage service, including signature cocktails and a dozen Flix Brewhouse craft beers brewed on premises. The Mansfield location will have its own brewmaster, and guests will enjoy the brewpub experience with or without a movie.

Flix CEO Chance Robertson commented: “We are beyond thrilled to at last bring our unique brand of dining and entertainment to life in Mansfield. This new location marks a real milestone for our company. The movies are back in force in 2023 and our team is thrilled to bring our tenth dine-in cinema brewpub nationally and fifth in Texas. A long, strange trip it's been indeed, but the delay has enabled us to invest in the latest cinema technology, such as 100% laser projection, offer compelling entertainment choices beyond movies and evolve our food and beverage offerings to best-in-class. We want to thank the MiT team for helping make this happen.”

About Moving iMage Technologies

MOVING iMAGE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading technology, products, and services provider to outside the home entertainment venues, including the motion picture exhibition industry, Esports league hosts and sports venues. We design, manufacture and sell proprietary products and are developing, introducing, and supporting a wide range of disruptive technologies including SaaS/IoT platform and subscription-based products. Our Caddy brand of proprietary products is a leading provider of proprietary cup holders, trays, and other products to entertainment and sports venues. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.