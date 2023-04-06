Inflexion and Hunter Point Capital Announce Strategic Partnership

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inflexion, a leading mid-market private equity firm investing across the UK and Europe, and Hunter Point Capital (“HPC”) are pleased to announce they have agreed to a strategic partnership. Under the terms of the partnership, HPC has made a passive minority investment and plans to support Inflexion’s growth.

Founded in 1999, Inflexion is one of the most active mid-market investors in Europe, having followed a consistent strategy of backing high-growth, entrepreneurial businesses led by ambitious management teams to accelerate growth. Inflexion benefits from three focused fund strategies: Buyout; Partnership Capital, its dedicated minority investment fund; and Enterprise, its lower mid-market fund. All funds invest across the core sectors of Business Services, Technology, Healthcare, Industrials, Consumer and Financial Services.

Simon Turner and John Hartz, Managing Partners at Inflexion, said, “This partnership aims to deepen our expertise and expand our network at a time of enormous opportunity for our firm. In particular, we are excited for the significant global connections and business-building capabilities that HPC provides, which we believe will be invaluable as we continue our successful strategy of backing ambitious management teams.”

Avi Kalichstein, Co-Founder and CEO of HPC, added, “Inflexion has long been distinguished by its entrepreneurial and enterprising approach to originating, growing and harvesting mid-market companies. We look forward to collaborating with Simon, John and the Inflexion team, and supporting their ambitious vision as they continue to shape the future of private equity in Europe.”

Inflexion has invested in over 100 companies, driving their growth through M&A, international expansion, digital enhancement, talent development, commercial strategy, sustainability focus and access to the firm’s diverse network.

As a strategic minority investor in Inflexion, HPC plans to support the firm through its global network and business-building expertise to help strengthen Inflexion’s ability to grow and scale sustainably.

There will be no changes to governance, the investment process or day-to-day management of Inflexion.

Ashurst served as legal advisor to Inflexion. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to HPC.

About Hunter Point Capital

Hunter Point Capital ("HPC") is a leading independent investment firm seeking to provide capital solutions to alternative asset managers that are poised to build enduring franchises and define the next generation of leading investment firms across the globe. HPC believes that being a strategic partner for growth to investment managers makes it a preferred choice for successful and promising GPs seeking tailored capital solutions. For more information, please visit www.hunterpointcapital.com.

About Inflexion

Inflexion is a leading mid-market private equity firm which works in partnership with ambitious management teams of high growth, entrepreneurial businesses to accelerate sustainable growth. Inflexion’s flexible approach allows it to back both majority and minority investments, typically investing £10m to £400m of equity in each deal.

With one of the largest teams in the mid-market and dedicated capital, Inflexion’s funds invest across a variety of sectors from offices in London, Manchester and Amsterdam. Inflexion helps businesses achieve the next stage of growth through M&A, international expansion, digital enhancement, talent development, commercial strategy, sustainability focus and access to Inflexion’s global network. It also benefits from a local presence in Bangalore, São Paulo and Shanghai dedicated to portfolio development, enabling investee companies to benefit from privileged access to these fast-growth markets.

Funds advised by Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP have funds under management of c.£8bn.

Read more at www.inflexion.com