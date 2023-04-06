Westcliff University Teams With Special Forces Sports Foundation; Brings Children of All Abilities Together for Sports Activities and Camaraderie

Special Forces Sports Day welcomed nearly 400 individuals, including Westcliff University student-athletes and volunteers who played an integral role in running interactive sports stations for students of all abilities from across the Orange County, Calif. district.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westcliff University, a premier global higher education institution that recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary, joined Special Forces Sports Foundation on March 21, 2023 to host Special Forces Sports Day at the Clava Sports Facility in Lake Forest, Calif. The event welcomed nearly 400 individuals, including Westcliff University student-athletes who played an integral role in running interactive sports stations; and students of all abilities from across the district to partake in the collaborative fun-filled day.

Special Forces Sports Day is a vital program that connects youth and collegiate athletes with students with disabilities eager to engage in fun activities and sportsmanship. This year, as a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Champion of Character-approved program center, Westcliff University and the Special Forces Sports Foundation connected with students from Edison and Ocean View High Schools to create a rewarding experience for participants—proudly honoring the university’s core values of compassion, social responsibility, collaboration and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

“Teaming up with Special Forces gave Westcliff University the opportunity to exemplify humility, empathy and compassion, all while enabling a day of fun and activities for all involved,” said Shawn Harris, Dean of Associate Athletics at Westcliff University. “The integrity and ability of our student-athletes to do great things on and off the field extends far beyond what they do on campus and into the greater community. It was extraordinary to see all the students connecting and enjoying each other’s company in an inclusive, interactive environment.”

The event included areas to practice volleyball, cheer and surfing, as well as carnival-style games, music played by special guest DJ Mal-Ski, dancing, refreshments and a raffle featuring a variety of prizes. Participants included special abilities students from Edison High School, Ocean View High School and Unlimited Possibilities, a local non-profit dedicated to creating a limitless future for children and families with disabilities.

“Special Forces Sports Day enables students with disabilities to experience physical activity and inclusive social interaction, while also giving young student-athletes an opportunity to connect with their community and build empathy and compassion,” added Matt Lance, founder and CEO of Special Forces Sports Foundation.

