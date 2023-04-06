Canada Jetlines Announces Third A320 Aircraft

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) (“Canada Jetlines” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent for its third Airbus A320 aircraft, which will be provided by a global aviation lessor providing aircraft and capital to the world’s airlines. Delivery of the aircraft is expected by July 2023.

“I am pleased that we have identified our third aircraft,” stated Canada Jetlines CEO, Eddy Doyle. “We are seeing significant demand for the summer season and the addition of this aircraft will help support our existing customers and continue the Company’s growth plans.”

The aircraft is an Airbus A320-200, listed under the manufacturer’s serial number #3312, equipped with two CFM56-5B4/3 engines. The aircraft cabin will be configured with the new Recaro 3530 seats, in-seat usb power, and personal electronic device holder. The airline will also install the Flymingo Box system, which offers an enhanced passenger experience through its wireless inflight entertainment.

The delivery of the aircraft remains subject to customary conditions, including the execution of a definitive aircraft lease agreement and satisfactory inspection of the aircraft by the Company.

