Lincolnshire Management Closes Sale of Nursery Supplies Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincolnshire Management, Inc. (“Lincolnshire”), a private equity firm focused on investing in and acquiring growing middle market companies across an array of industries, today announced that it has closed on the sale of Nursery Supplies, Inc. (“NSI” or “the Company”) to middle market private equity firm Mill Point Capital. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Incorporated in 1966 and headquartered in Kissimmee, Florida, NSI is a recycler and manufacturer of a diverse line of horticulture containers and trays. NSI specializes in manufacturing blow-molded, injection-molded and large-scale thermoforming products especially designed for the nursery industry. The Company has a broad footprint to service its customer base through presence in six states with manufacturing and distribution facilities in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Texas and additional distribution facilities in California and Oregon allowing for nationwide reach.

“NSI was an opportunity to partner with a well-regarded supplier in the horticultural space and help drive business growth alongside development of ecologically sustainable products using recycled materials and post-consumer plastics,” said Mike Lyons, President, Lincolnshire Management. “We also implemented significant operational improvements while sourcing and executing acquisitions, enabling the Company to develop specialty injection molded and thermoformed products.”

“Our investment in NSI is a prime example of our well-developed origination strategy to identify and acquire long-standing businesses with established pedigree, positioning them for further industry expansion and sustained financial success,” added Pieter Kodde, Managing Director at Lincolnshire Management. “We pursued a multi-pronged growth strategy to enable NSI to advance and refine its manufacturing processes and diversify its product set.”

“During our investment period the management team pursued various industry advancements around environmental sustainability and seamlessly integrated this into their operations,” said TJ Maloney, CEO of Lincolnshire Management. “We’re confident these advances position NSI for further growth.”

Lincolnshire Management’s successful exit of NSI follows the firm’s previous successful exit of power supply equipment maker Schumacher Electric to private investment firm Ripple Industries LLC. in April 2022. Schumacher is a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of power supply products in the U.S.

About Lincolnshire Management, Inc.

Lincolnshire Management Inc., founded in 1986, is a private equity firm focused on investing in and acquiring growing middle market companies across an array of industries. Headquartered in New York, Lincolnshire Management invests in acquisitions of private companies, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, management buyouts and growth equity for public and private companies. Lincolnshire Management manages over $1.9 billion in fund commitments. For more information: www.lincolnshiremgmt.com

About Nursery Supplies, Inc.

Headquartered in Kissimmee, Florida, NSI is a vertically integrated manufacturer of sustainable horticulture packaging solutions. The Company’s capabilities include blow-molding, pressure forming, injection molding, vacuum forming, custom printing & branding, along with an in-house resin recycling platform which recycles over 40 million pounds of plastic annually. NSI serves the Nursery and Greenhouse end-markets with innovative packaging solutions that have been trusted by the top players in their end-markets for decades. For more information, please visit www.nurserysupplies.com.