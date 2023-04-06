BetterUp Announces Sales Performance Solution on Salesforce AppExchange

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterUp®, the human transformation company, today announced it has launched BetterUp Sales Performance on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to reach peak performance through dedicated professional sales coaching and measure the impact coaching is having on business outcomes including quota attainment, deal velocity, time to productivity, and more.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, BetterUp’s Sales Performance is currently available on AppExchange. Additionally, BetterUp and Salesforce customers will soon have access to a dashboard embedded into Salesforce that measures revenue-related metrics driven by coaches and non-coached sales representatives.

“Salesforce is one of the first adopters of the Human Transformation Platform and remains committed to the importance of mental fitness, inclusion and connection,” said Alexi Robichaux, CEO and co-founder of BetterUp. “With our expanded partnership, sales managers and sellers using Sales Cloud will now have support to strategize on deals, prep for prospect calls, and develop the right mindsets around resilience, focus, and agility. We’re thrilled to bring this solution to Salesforce customers to help them achieve and exceed sales performance.”

The BetterUp Sales Performance solution enhances the ability to seamlessly meet sales leaders where they are to deliver the right support at the right time. On average on a year-over-year basis, BetterUp Sales Performance customers have seen a 60% increase in individuals attaining their quota and a 20% increase in deal size.

Integrating with Sales Cloud, features of BetterUp Sales Performance include:

“BetterUp’s Sales Performance is a welcome addition to AppExchange as it powers transformation for customers by unlocking team performance across sales organizations," said David Lee, Vice President of Product Management, AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

Salesforce and BetterUp have been partners since 2017, with BetterUp providing coaching to 70,000+ Salesforce employees worldwide. Salesforce Ventures is also an investor in BetterUp.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, BetterUp® is a human transformation company that drives peak performance in individuals and organizations, through unparalleled access to coaching, content, and cutting-edge AI technology. With more than 2 million coaching sessions, BetterUp is the inventor of virtual coaching and the largest mental health and coaching startup in the world, with the world’s largest network of over 3,000 Coaches offering support in 64 languages across over 70 countries. Trusted by more than 600 organizations including Salesforce, NASA, Google, Snap Inc., Chipotle, Hilton, Warner Media and other leading Fortune 1,000 companies, BetterUp delivers on three key impact areas – Mental Fitness, career & leadership development, and social connection – inspiring people everywhere to live with greater clarity, purpose, and passion. Investors include Wellington Management, ICONIQ Growth, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Threshold Ventures, PLUS Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Mubadala Investment Company, Morningside Group, SV Angel, Freestyle Capital, Crosslink Capital, and Tenaya Capital. BetterUp’s Science Board is composed of leading researchers in the fields of positive psychology and human performance including Martin Seligman, Adam Grant, Shawn Achor, and Quinetta Roberson. BetterUp has been recognized in the Inc. 5000, Fortune’s Great Places to Work, and People Magazine’s Companies that Care. To learn more, visit www.betterup.com.