Iteris Selected by Virginia Department of Transportation for Statewide Traffic Operation Center Services

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been chosen to provide traffic and incident management support to Virginia Department of Transportation’s Traffic Operation Center (TOC) Services Program, representing continued demand for Iteris’ mobility consulting services in the mid-Atlantic.

This two-year, $13.2 million sub-contract agreement with AECOM will have a statewide impact, covering all Virginia cities and counties. Support will include providing program leadership, operations strategy, process and training development, and operations staffing (i.e., Regional Operations Management; TOC Managers, supervisors, operators; District Incident Management Coordinators (IMC); Customer Service Center Representatives; Freeway and Signal Engineers).

Virginia has five total Traffic Operation Centers which monitor traffic and travel conditions, inform travelers, dispatch personnel to respond to incidents, and coordinate traffic information and signals, with an overall goal of ensuring safe travel. Iteris’ numerous experts across multiple specialty fields will work with VDOT to increase the value, effectiveness, and resilience of this existing infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to continue to extend our partnership with VDOT,” said Dr. Moe Zarean, general manager, mobility operations services at Iteris. “We admire their continued commitment to improving safety, mobility and sustainability in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and are excited to support a project that will improve transportation infrastructure and air quality through streamlined traffic operations.”

As an extension to an existing five-year base contract, this deal demonstrates VDOT’s ongoing success with and continued trust in Iteris’ mobility consulting services offering.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," “feels,” "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” “will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded contract and capabilities and benefits of our mobility consulting services. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our services in a cost-efficient manner; government funding and budgetary delays, issues and timing; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).